The Georgia volleyball team defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday in four sets: 28-30, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20. The Bulldogs are now 7-14 overall and 3-7 in conference play.
In a dramatic first set, Alabama took an early lead, but Georgia tied the score at 10-10. The momentum continued to swing back and forth as the Crimson Tide opened up another lead, but the Bulldogs responded to force an Alabama timeout. The break allowed the Tide to regroup and take the next two points. Georgia took a timeout of its own and turned the tables again, going on a 7-1 run to tie the first frame at 22-22. Both sides drew set point several times before Alabama finally won 30-28.
The second set began competitively, with Georgia holding a 11-10 advantage before gaining some separation with a 4-1 run to lead 15-11. The Crimson Tide tightened the score, but the Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run. Georgia easily finished off the frame to win 25-18.
The third set featured six lead changes and went much like the first, except it was the Bulldogs who took the initial lead, 5-2. Alabama then went ahead 8-6. Georgia briefly retook the lead at 11-10 but, just as quickly, the Crimson Tide leapt back out in front. Behind 16-14, the Bulldogs went on a 4-1 run to take back the lead at 18-17 on back-to-back kills by junior Amber Stivrins.
This momentum was immediately reversed as Alabama pulled ahead again on three consecutive Georgia errors, but the Bulldogs regrouped to win six of the last seven points and claim victory in the set 25-22.
The score in the fourth set remained close throughout, but it was Georgia that demonstrated some finishing ability. With the score tied 19-all, the Bulldogs went on a 6-1 run to take the set 25-20 and the match in four, 3-1.
The match featured typically strong offensive performances from Stivrins, who recorded 13 kills, and fellow junior Kacie Evans, who led the Bulldogs with 16. The Georgia defense also produced 14 blocks, including seven from senior Sage Naves.
Georgia will play Alabama again on Sunday in the second half of a two-game weekend series, with first serve scheduled for noon.