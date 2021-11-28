Georgia volleyball bounced back in its second match against LSU to end the 2021 season with a five-set victory.
Seniors Dalaney Hans, Claire Rothenberger, Kayla Rivera and Mallory Hernandez were honored before the match for their time at Georgia. Head coach Tom Black said he was appreciative of his seniors and was happy to send them off with a victory.
"I think they deserve it,” Black said. “I was telling them before that we're not happy with the season at all, no one is, but the fact that no one is happy with the season is a testament to how much they've grown this program. … We have some good wins this season, and that's because of the seniors and how they've led us.”
The Tigers opened the match up with a quick 15-6 lead over the Bulldogs. Georgia went down further and at a 12-point deficit, it won six points for a score of 24-16. LSU held onto its lead, winning the first set 25-16.
In the second frame, Georgia rallied early until the Tigers went on a 5-0 run to go up by eight. The Bulldogs answered by a 7-1 run to make the score 14-12 in favor of LSU.
Two huge kills and an ace by junior Amber Stivrins put Georgia in position to tie the set at 16. After an LSU timeout, Georgia won the next four-of-five rallies to force yet another LSU timeout. Georgia rolled into a 25-21 victory in the second set.
With the momentum shifted to Georgia, the Bulldogs were able to regain the lead 11-9 after an early 8-5 deficit in the third set. The Tigers scored four straight points to make it 20-17, Georgia. Two back-to-back aces helped the Bulldogs hold the lead for a 25-19 third-set victory.
LSU started the fourth set on a 13-3 run, making it difficult for Georgia to fight back. The Tigers continued to roll in the set, extending the score to 20-10.
The Bulldogs then rallied off 10 of the next 13 points to force a three-point deficit and a timeout. After the timeout, LSU closed the door to win the set 25-20, forcing a fifth set.
Georgia ran out in the final set to an early 6-4 lead to force an LSU break. The Tigers responded with three-straight to earn the lead. Closing in on the final few rallies, the Bulldogs regained the lead 9-8.
Georgia closed out the set on top after a 6-2 run to win 15-11 and end the season on a win on senior day.
Stivrins’ performance was huge for the Bulldog win as she finished with 17 kills just ahead of junior Kacie Evans and senior Sage Naves who had 14 and 13 kills on the night.
"It's emotional, I have played with this group for three years now and I am going to miss them a lot,” Evans said. They are really fun people to be around on and off the court and it is going to be hard not being on the same court as them next season, but know that I cherished every moment I had with them and I hope they have a great future and I am excited to see where this team is going to go."