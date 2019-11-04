The Georgia volleyball team defeated Tennessee in four sets (26-24, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21) on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Georgia improved to 17-5 overall on the year and 9-2 and SEC play and swept the home-and-home series with the Volunteers for the first time since 2013. Tennessee fell to 10-12 on the year with a 4-8 mark in conference play after the defeat.
“It was a tough environment against a good team and I’m really proud of our team’s ability to sustain the highs and low of the match, some under our control and some not,” head coach Tom Black said. “Meghan (Donovan) lead us incredibly well as always. It will be good to get back to our Friday-Sunday match rhythm and be able to train a little more this week. Every match is a battle with so many good teams in the SEC.”
The first set proved a critical turning point in the matchup, as Georgia won four of the last five points after trailing 23-22 late in the first frame. A key ace from freshman Kacie Evans gave the Bulldogs take set point, and they would not trail again from that point. In the second, with Georgia once again trailing 23-22, the Bulldogs rallied and capped off the set with another ace, this time from Brynn Chandler.
The match was tightly contested, with 34 ties and 14 lead changes. All four sets were decided within a five point margin.
Evans continued her stellar debut campaign, tallying a season-high 23 kills, while Rachel Ritchie totaled 15 kills. Junior libero Kendall Glover and sophomore Claire Rothenberger each led the team with 15 digs, a season-best for Rothenberger.
Georgia will host two top 25 teams next weekend at home. On Friday at 7 p.m., Georgia will host No. 15 Kentucky, who the Bulldogs beat earlier this season in Lexington. Then, on Sunday at 2 p.m., the No. 24-ranked Missouri Tigers visit Stegeman Coliseum.
