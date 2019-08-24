The Georgia volleyball team pulled off a win against Wake Forest at its exhibition match on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs won all four sets against the Demon Deacons by scores of 25-18, 25-17, 28-26, 25-16.
The two notable hitters during the game were freshman Kacie Evans, who had fourteen kills, and sophomore Kayla Rivera who had ten kills. On defense, Brynn Chandler stood out with her fourteen digs, while both setters Meghan Donovan had twenty-six assists and Dalaney Hans had fifteen assists.
“You always learn a lot in the first competition,” head coach Tom Black said. “I thought our serving, passing, and digging stayed at a consistently strong level today and it was great to see different lineups each set be able to gel and compete with a good level of intensity.”
In the first set, the Bulldogs were led by junior Rachel Ritchie, Rivera and Evans, who all had four kills. This ended the set with Georgia winning 25-18.
During the second set, the Bulldogs won 25-17 after being led in kills by sophomore Mallory Hernandez. Chandler also had ten of her fourteen total digs within this set alone.
In the third set, Georgia started off behind but came back and tied the score. The lead changed three times within the same set, ending with the Bulldogs winning 28-16. Evans gained half of her overall kills within this set, hitting .400.
The Bulldogs won the fourth and final set 25-16 to finish the game and claim the win.
Georgia kicks off the regular season on Friday at 6 p.m. against Clemson at the Big Orange Bash. It will also take on Kennesaw State and Wofford on Saturday starting at noon.
