Georgia volleyball swept Western Carolina Saturday morning during the Classic City Clash at Ramsey Student Center.
The Bulldogs’ second game of the season proved to be an easy affair with standout performances from senior middle blocker Sophie Fischer, junior setter Clara Brower and sophomore hitters Estelle Haugen and Tori Harper.
"I thought the team did great,” head coach Tom Black said. “We had multiple people playing out of position and doing more than they normally do, and I thought they responded really well. They really stepped up to the challenge, and I was really proud of their response."
Fischer led the Bulldogs in kills and blocks with 18 and three. She tied her career-high for kills in a singular match. Haugen and Harper tallied six and five kills respectively over the match and Brower totaled 29 assists and three aces for the Bulldogs.
Western Carolina couldn’t stop the momentum created by Georgia’s offense, which amassed 37 total kills and six aces.
During the opening set, Georgia quickly gained control and eventually took the set 25-16. Haugen earned kills during the first two points of the match, totaling four for the set. A kill by Fischer sealed the victory.
The Bulldogs then won the second set 25-12. An ace from Brower put Georgia up 21-8 and after a short run by WCU, Downing secured the win with an ace herself.
During a closer-fought third set, the Catamounts battled back from a 12-5 deficit and cut Georgia’s lead to 15-13. After a Georgia timeout, WCU earned its first lead 17-16. Fischer eventually helped secure the 3-0 win with back-to-back kills.
After a loss to Florida State later that day, the Bulldogs moved to 2-1 on the season. They will now travel to Conway, South Carolina on Friday to face North Florida, TCU and Coastal Carolina in the Coastal Carolina tournament.