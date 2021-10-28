Georgia volleyball fell to Mississippi State in a back-and-forth, five-set battle on Thursday night at Stegeman Coliseum.
The two teams were tied 32 times and counted 18 different lead changes. Three sets went to 26 points, and no set was won by a margin greater than three points.
The first set started with a score of 5-5. Mississippi State led an 8-4 run, taking a 13-9 lead and forcing a Georgia timeout.
After falling behind, Georgia came out firing on both sides of the ball. Mississippi State mistakes and two blocks from senior Sage Naves brought Georgia back to a 20-18 deficit.
Georgia kept its lead, prevailing 26-24 after playing from behind almost the entire set. Georgia put up six blocks in the first set while sophomore Phoebe Awoleye accounted for four.
“Our blocking was strong all match long and that's kind of how we were hanging in there,” head coach Tom Black said.
The second set opened up with a score of 5-5, and Georgia and Mississippi State went back and forth until they were tied at 17-17. A late 6-2 run by Mississippi State put it ahead 24-19.
Georgia’s three unanswered points late in the set was not enough as Mississippi State finished off the set winning 25-22.
For the third time in the match, the third set began with a 5-5 tie. Mississippi State took a small lead, but was forced to take a timeout after a 4-0 Georgia run tied the set at 12.
Mississippi State reclaimed the 19-16 lead, but Georgia’s 4-1 run forced another Mississippi State timeout. Georgia tied the set 24-24, but Mississippi State scored the final two points of the set to take a 2-1 lead heading into the fourth set.
Facing the loss, Georgia responded with a 10-6 lead to start the fourth set. The momentum shifted back to Mississippi State, making an 8-4 run to tie the set at 14. A service ace by senior Amber Stivrins and an attack error by Mississippi State clinched the set for Georgia to force a fifth and final set.
Georgia struggled to start the fifth set after allowing Mississippi State to jump out to a 4-0 lead off of Georgia’s mistakes. After a timeout, Georgia battled back to a single-point deficit, 6-5.
Mississippi State bounced back to a 6-2 run to extend its lead to 12-8. Despite a strong effort to climb back, Georgia failed to finish the set on top as they lost the final set 15-12, taking the overall loss.
Georgia put up a season-best 18 blocks, while Naves recorded a career-best match in blocking with 11.
While tonight went down as a loss, Georgia is collecting rhythm after a sweep of Auburn and a five-set battle against Mississippi State. Black believes that his team can ride this rhythm and allow itself to finish the season strong.
“As long as we compete hard like this we’re going to continue to get better,” Black said. “You have to make a decision, you have to decide how you’re going to play and why you're going to play that way … The girls have a theme of playing for each other and it’s going to be tough but you’ve got to love that challenge and that process.”