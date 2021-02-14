Athens, GA (30605)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.