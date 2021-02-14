The Georgia volleyball team was swept once again on Sunday in the second match of the Bulldogs’ weekend series against No. 3 Kentucky.
Marking their fourth consecutive loss at Stegeman Coliseum, the Bulldogs are now 4-8 on the season, while Kentucky returns to Lexington an undefeated 12-0.
“Serving was our bright spot this weekend,” said Georgia head coach Tom Black. “But we just have to keep building and we have to get better.”
The Bulldogs struggled to come alive at the start of each set. Slow starts and run concessions early on kept the Bulldogs playing from behind for most of the match.
Unable to find an answer to Kentucky’s strong starts, Black used multiple timeouts early on to put a stop to the Wildcats’ momentum.
The Bulldogs also faced an unfortunate setback early in the match after an injury to starting sophomore outside hitter Amber Stivrins forced her to miss the rest of the match.
As a result, senior Rachel Ritchie stepped in. The California native not only stepped in but stepped up, as she ended the game with eight kills, tying sophomore Kacie Evans for the most on the afternoon and leading the team in hitting percentage at .304.
“It’s tough to see a player get hurt, but everyone on the bench has to be ready to come in whenever,” Ritchie said. “I went out there and tried to be there for my team without thinking about it too much.”
In the first set, Georgia battled back to answer Kentucky’s 8-3 run. At 22-15, the Bulldogs managed a five-point run of their own to bring the set to 22-20.
Despite Georgia’s response, the Wildcats were quick to snub the flame that had come alive within the Bulldogs. A kill and two service errors later, the Wildcats closed it out 25-21.
The Bulldogs did not fare much better in the second set. Kentucky strung together a series of runs that Georgia simply had no answer for, as the Wildcats combined defensive digs with accurate sets that prepared kills the Bulldogs were rarely able to handle.
“I spun the rotations trying to get a matchup and it just didn’t work out,” Black said. “It’s going to get a lot better, we’re a good team and we’re capable of playing a lot better.”
Despite improving on their errors from Saturday’s match, the Bulldogs were not able to keep up with Kentucky’s attack. Both teams went into the third set at nine errors apiece, but Kentucky nearly doubled Georgia’s kills once again, finishing with 30 compared to the Bulldogs’ 16.
Georgia’s start to the third set was better than any other all weekend. It wasn’t until the teams were knotted at seven that Kentucky saw their first run, but afterward, the Bulldogs failed to put together much else.
Georgia finished the match with just 25 kills to Kentucky’s 46. Georgia had slight improvements in their errors and hitting percentage, which dropped and increased to 16 and .088, respectively.
Next weekend, the Bulldogs will travel to Columbia, Missouri, where they will look to break their losing streak in a weekend series against No. 14 Missouri on Feb. 19-20.