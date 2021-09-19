The Georgia volleyball team fell to No. 18 Georgia Tech in a 3-0 sweep to conclude the Bulldogs’ non-conference schedule heading into upcoming SEC play. The Bulldogs played a strong first set but offensive struggles would soon come as they could not break the 20-point mark in either the second or third set.
While Georgia dealt with their offensive woes, junior Kacie Evans was the driving force of the offense posting seven kills with juniors Meghan Froemming and Amber Stivrins finishing the match with five kills each. Georgia also out-blocked Georgia Tech 8-7.
The Bulldogs held their own in a close first set. They were able to keep Georgia Tech from taking a strong lead, forcing 16 ties and four lead changes. A 4-1 run by Georgia put the Bulldogs up 16-15 but Georgia Tech responded back with a run of its own later on to take a 23-20 lead which the Yellow Jackets rode into a 25-22 victory in the first set.
Georgia Tech began to roll after gaining momentum from the first set by taking a strong 18-7 lead over the Bulldogs. However, there was new life in Georgia’s offense after going on a 6-1 run which forced a Georgia Tech timeout. While it seemed that Georgia was pushing for a comeback, it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit, putting the Bulldogs’ rivals up 2-0 after a 25-17 victory.
Georgia once again started a new set off strong going on a 3-1 run to take an early 4-3 lead in the third set thanks to back-to-back kills from Froemming and Stivrins. Georgia Tech would then take five straight points and would not give up the lead for the rest of the set earning the 3-0 sweep over Georgia.
Georgia is set to open up Southeastern Conference play against South Carolina on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. in Columbia, S.C.