The Georgia volleyball team lost in the first of two matches to start the weekend series in Oxford, Mississippi, against Ole Miss on Thursday evening. After taking two straight matches from Missouri in last weekend’s series, the Bulldogs looked to extend their streak in the final road series of the season. However, the Rebels ended the Bulldogs’ winning ways.
Junior Kacie Evans led the Georgia offensive attack by posting her sixth double-double of the year with 15 kills and 10 digs followed by senior Kayla Rivera who finished the evening with nine kills.
The opening set started out with a back-and-forth showdown that made the score 9-9. Ole Miss pushed out to a small lead after a 5-1 run that gave the Rebels a 14-10 lead halfway through the first set. Evans had five kills in the set to help the Bulldogs stay close, but the Rebels kept the lead and won the set 25-20.
The Bulldogs started the second set with an early timeout after a 4-1 run for Ole Miss. The Rebels did not allow Georgia to stay as close as the Bulldogs were in the first set. The score began to steamroll as Ole Miss continued to dominate the set. The three-point lead early in the set swelled to a 10-point lead that allowed the Rebels to cruise into a 25-14 victory going into the third set.
Georgia was down 2-0 in the match and already trailing 8-5 in the third set. However, the Bulldogs began to gain ground on the Rebels by taking a 11-9 lead after a 6-1 run.
Georgia’s blocking was strong, led by sophomore Phoebe Awoleye who had six in the match and three in the third set. Rivera and junior Megan Froemming both had four blocks. Ole Miss fought back to take an 18-17 lead after a 5-0 run. However, Georgia finished the set on a 8-1 run that led the Bulldogs to a 25-19 victory to force a fourth set.
Momentum carried over into the fourth set for the Bulldogs and gave them a 13-12 lead after another 6-1 run early in the set. The Rebels put together a run of their own to take a 18-15 lead. Ole Miss did not give up the lead again and finished off the Bulldogs 25-18 to take match one of the series.
Georgia and Ole Miss will face off again in the final match of the series on Friday evening at 7 p.m. in Oxford, Mississippi.