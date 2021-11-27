Georgia volleyball lost in four sets against LSU in Friday’s match to start a two-match series against the Tigers in Stegeman Coliseum. The series against LSU will be the last of the season, so the Bulldogs looked to start the weekend and end the season on a good note but were unable to hold off the Tigers.
"I thought we made a good response in that third set,” head coach Tom Black said. “Just some plays that we're capable of executing that we weren't able to today. We look to doing that tomorrow."
LSU started the first set with a 4-1 lead that was later tied up by Georgia. The score stayed close as it increased to 12-10 in favor of the Tigers, but after a 3-0 run by the Bulldogs, they took a 13-12 thanks to an ace by junior Amber Stivrins.
The set tilted back and forth between the two teams. Georgia took a 20-19 lead after senior Kayla Rivera punched in two straight kills. The Tigers responded with two straight points of their own to regain the lead that forced a Georgia timeout. LSU won the set after finishing it off on a 4-1 run to take a 1-0 lead.
Rivera had a strong start in the first set and it carried into the remaining sets. She had 12 kills while hitting a .556 in the match which was a career-best for the Georgia opposite. The Bulldogs also received help from performances by junior Kacie Evans who had 13 kills on the night and sophomore Phoebe Awoleye who finished the match with a match-best five blocks.
With this being her last game of her college career as well as a few of her teammates, Rivera reflected on her performance in the match on Friday as well as her career as a whole.
"Probably the most eventful four years of my life and super fun,” Rivera said. “I love playing volleyball, and I met some of the most incredible people ever. I wouldn't change it for anything."
The Tigers carried over their momentum from the opening victory by taking a 5-1 lead in the beginning of the second set that swelled to an 11-6 lead. The Bulldogs fought their way back to a 12-10 deficit, but LSU scored three straight to extend the lead to 15-10. The Tigers kept the Bulldogs at a distance the remainder of the set and pushed their way to a 25-19 victory to put them ahead 2-0.
Facing an 11-9 deficit in the third, the Bulldogs fired off a dominant 6-1 run that gave them a 15-12 lead halfway through the set. Georgia kept a solid lead over the Tigers and extended its lead to 19-15. While the remainder of the set was extremely close, Georgia extended its lead after LSU was point-for-point with the Bulldogs and finished the set 25-20. Evans had a strong set with six kills that helped Georgia force a fourth set.
After failing to complete the three-set sweep in the third set, the Tigers shot out to an 18-10 lead over the Bulldogs, but that lead was diminished after Georgia scored six of the next seven points to make the score 19-16. While the Bulldogs good momentum, LSU held on and kept Georgia at bay to win the set 25-19 closing out the match.
The Bulldogs will be back in Stegeman Coliseum one last time this season for senior day and a rematch with the Tigers at 2 p.m on Saturday. While they fell in this match, Black and his team look to end the season with a win.
"Like I said, we just need to execute a lot better. I think our serve receive will be a lot better tomorrow,” Black said. “I thought defensively, our blocking and our serving were pretty good. I think we'll dig a few more balls and keep it a little bit more simple tomorrow. I think we'll be better tomorrow."