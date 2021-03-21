The Georgia volleyball team fell to 5-13 with its four-set loss to LSU on Saturday night. It was the second of two matches for the weekend series.
Both teams came out of the gates strong, exchanging several points early on before the Tigers went on a 4-0 run that gave them a 9-6 lead. Despite six early kills from sophomore Amber Stivrins, the Bulldogs were unable to mount the comeback, dropping the first set 25-19.
Georgia had its best start to a set in the second when a pair of aces from freshman defensive specialist Mallory Downing and senior setter Brynn Chandler gave the Bulldogs an early 6-4 lead.
The Tigers knotted the set at 6-6, but Georgia answered back with a 6-1 run that forced an LSU timeout at 12-7. However, the timeout failed to slow the Bulldogs down. Georgia’s continued attack extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 20-13 before eventually closing the set 25-14 behind three kills from sophomore outside hitter Kacie Evans.
Unfazed, the Tigers opened the third with a 6-2 run. Georgia brought it back within two at 8-6 but was unable to find an answer for the Tigers’ intensity. LSU pulled away quickly and took the third set 25-13.
LSU then swung its momentum from the third into the fourth, notching a 4-0 run to start. Georgia found its rhythm, however, taking the lead 9-7. Evans went to work from the outside, recording seven kills and two aces in the set. Despite her efforts, Georgia fell late in the fourth, 30-28.
With 13 and 12 kills, respectively, Stivrins and Evans were the face of the Bulldogs' attack on Saturday night. Evans showed defensive strength as well, recording 12 digs to earn her fifth double-double of the season.
Chandler accompanied Evans in the double-double category, tallying 15 assists and a career-high 19 digs. Sophomore Meghan Froemming helped out with a career-best five blocks, while redshirt junior Dalaney Hans led the team in assists with 16.
Both teams struggled in hitting percentage, with LSU earning a .176 and Georgia lagging closely behind at .113.
The Bulldogs continued to struggle to match opponents’ attacking strength, as they recorded over 10 less kills than their opponent for the seventh time this spring. The only game they outperformed their opponent in the category was in their single spring victory against Texas A&M.
Georgia will return to Stegeman Coliseum on March 24-25 to host Ole Miss in its final scheduled series of the 2020-21 season.