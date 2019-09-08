The Georgia volleyball team finished the Long Beach Tournament on Saturday with a loss to Texas State in straight sets (24-26, 19-25, 19-25).
The previous two matches for the Bulldogs included a win over tournament host Long Beach State on Friday (20-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22) and a loss in straight sets to UCLA (26-28, 12-25, 21-25) on Thursday.
Georgia’s season record is now at 3-3 after the weekend out west.
UCLA 3, Georgia 0 (Thursday)
Three Bulldogs finished the match with six or more kills, but it wasn’t enough to seal the win. Rachel Ritchie and Kayla Rivera each had seven, while Kianna Young had six.
Junior Kendall Glover led the team defensively with 14 digs. Freshman Kacie Evans reached the double-digit mark for the first time in her career with 10 digs.
“We’re disappointed with the outcome,” head coach Tom Black said. “We had some good lessons to learn… I thought Meghan (Donovan) was working really hard to attack what they were giving us. I thought we had some good moments offensively and moments that we’ve got to get better.”
The Bulldogs relinquished an early 5-0 run in the first set. With UCLA one point away from winning, Young grabbed a kill and an ace to tie it up at 24. The Bruins eventually pulled away with a 28-26 victory.
UCLA then cruised to a 25-12 win in the second set.
In the third set, Georgia forced a UCLA timeout after grabbing an early 7-3 lead. An eventual 4-0 run from UCLA put the Bruins up 17-16. With the match knotted at 20, UCLA took five of the next six points to finish the sweep, 25-21.
Georgia 3, Long Beach State 1 (Friday)
In the second set, senior setter Meghan Donovan reached a new career milestone, recording assist number 4,000. Donovan is now in sixth place for career assists at Georgia.
Georgia opened the first set with a 4-1 lead. Eventually, Long Beach State went on a 7-0 run to gain a 19-16 lead. Long Beach was able to hold the lead and grab the 25-20 victory.
The Bulldogs won the second and third sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-19, respectively.
In the fourth set, Georgia took an early 7-1 lead. Later in the match with the Bulldogs up 21-14, Long Beach went on a run of its own, rallying for seven straight to tie up the set. Georgia responded by winning four of the next five to get the win, 25-22.
Texas State 3, Georgia 0 (Saturday)
Junior Kianna Young led the Bulldogs offensively for the second match in a row with 12 kills. It marked the third double-digit kill match of her career.
Texas State started with a 19-12 lead in the first set. Georgia followed that with four straight points, closing the deficit. With Texas State in front, 24-21, Georgia won three straight points to tie the set, but it was too little, too late as Texas State won the next two points to take the first set, 26-24.
Georgia found itself down 8-2 early in the second and couldn’t make up for the bad start, with Texas State taking the set 25-19 to go up 2-0.
In the third set, the Bulldogs were leading 17-15 before Texas State went on a 10-2 run to complete the sweep, 25-19.
Next up for Georgia is a trip to Durham, North Carolina, for a doubleheader on Friday against Northwestern and American University.
