Georgia volleyball’s six-match winning streak was snapped in a four-set road defeat to the No. 12 Florida Gators at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida, on Sunday. Georgia fell to 9-4 overall on the season and 1-1 in SEC play on the year, while Florida now sits at 11-2 and 2-0 in the conference.
Freshman Kacie Evans continued her stellar debut season, tying her season best with 16 kills, while junior Kianna Young and Mallory Hernandez also finished in double digits with 12 and 10 kills, respectively.
Georgia managed to capture the first set 25-22 behind an impressive 23-14 start to the match. The Gators managed to claw their way back into the opening frame with a 6-0 run and pulled the score back to 24-22 before Hernandez’s fourth kill sealed the set point for the Bulldogs.
From that point on, Florida managed to capture the momentum and win the next three sets to win the match in four sets. Georgia had opportunities to force a fifth set, opening up a 19-11 lead at one point in the third frame. But the Gators managed to nick the victory with an 8-1 run to take a commanding 2-1 lead they would not surrender.
“It was a tough match with some good volleyball and some stretches we’d like to take back,” Georgia head coach Tom Black said. “I think we know we can compete and we’re putting some pressure on it. We wish it was going five, but we can play, we’ve just got to keep getting better, getting more consistent.”
Georgia will open up its October slate with two home SEC clashes at Stegeman Coliseum next weekend. The Bulldogs will open the weekend with Tennessee on Friday night at 7 p.m. before welcoming Alabama on Sunday at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.