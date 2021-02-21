Georgia volleyball finished its series in Columbia, Missouri, with a 3-0 loss to the No. 25 Tigers on Saturday.
The Bulldogs had a big night at the net, led by senior Rachel Ritchie who tallied 11 kills on the night. Sophomore Kacie Evans picked up 10 kills, complemented by seven digs and two blocks. Junior Sage Naves contributed nine kills and a team-best block performance with three. The Bulldogs collectively hit the best of their spring season at .264.
On the defensive end, junior Claire Rothenberger matched her Friday night performance with nine digs. Junior setter Dalaney Hans followed with 17 assists and eight digs, one shy of tying her career best.
Georgia struggled at the service line, repeating habits of Friday’s match. The Bulldogs had a collective 25 service errors on the weekend, 14 of them coming from Saturday’s match.
Both teams rattled off small runs in the first set, knotting the game at 9-9 and again at 13-13. Missouri then took the upper hand with a four-point run, forcing a Georgia timeout at 17-13. Despite a stretch of two kills and a block from Naves, the Bulldogs were unable to catch the Tigers. Missouri took the set at 25-20. Both Evans and Ritchie collected their first five kills in this set.
The Tigers took a significant lead in the second set and held control. After a four-point run in the middle of the set, Missouri found itself ahead 19-12. Georgia cut the deficit to three with a 5-1 run capped by Chandler’s second ace on the night. Georgia continued to battle and cut the lead to two at 23-21. Missouri found game point after a late Georgia net violation and ultimately took the second set at 25-21.
Georgia opened the third set hot from the service line, with a pair of service aces from Naves and Chandler to put the Bulldogs up 4-1. Missouri responded quickly, tying the set at 5-5. The Tigers then carried the momentum to put them ahead 10-7. The Bulldogs were able to stay close behind Missouri throughout the set but never gained control, falling 25-21 to secure the Tigers’ sweep.
The Bulldogs will take a two week break before resuming their season, where they will host Texas A&M on March 12-13 in Stegeman Coliseum.