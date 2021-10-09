The Georgia volleyball team lost in its second straight match against Texas A&M after forcing a fifth set in a comeback effort.
It was a career night for a few Bulldogs as seniors Kayla Rivera and Dalaney Hans finished the night with career-bests in multiple categories. Rivera was dominant, boasting a career-best 15 kills as well as a career-best with 18 digs to complete her first ever double-double. She also had five key blocks to help Georgia push the match into a fifth set. Hans also had a double-double with career-bests of 51 assists and 16 digs.
Freshman Bailey Cox had a season-best 20 digs along with another 13 digs from senior Clara Rothenberger. Junior Kacie Evans and senior Sage Naves added their names to the list of Bulldogs having an impressive day against the Aggies with 11 kills from Evans and a career-best nine blocks from Naves. Naves was a big part of the season-best 15.5 blocks for the Bulldogs as a team.
Despite one of best overall performances by Georgia this season, the Aggies put up a strong showing of their own.
After multiple offensive runs for the Bulldogs and the Aggies, Georgia won the first set of the match. It seemed like Texas A&M would win the set in the beginning, but with a 7-3 deficit, the Bulldogs went on a 5-0 run to take the lead. Texas A&M responded with three of its own only to be met with another run by the Bulldogs that eventually led Georgia to a 1-0 lead.
Being down 1-0, the Aggies bounced back and took the next two sets. Neither team could gain control of the momentum which caused both teams to go back and forth in scoring. The second two sets ended extremely close with a score of 25-21 in the second set and a score of 29-27 in the third to give Texas A&M a 2-1 lead.
Despite facing defeat, Georgia rallied back to take the fourth set in order to force a fifth and final set. The Bulldogs led the set 10-5 after an 8-0 run to take the lead. However, Texas A&M battled back to a one-point deficit at 15-14. The set continued to be close after offensive runs by both the Bulldogs and the Aggies which put the score tied at 21. A 4-0 Bulldog run finished the set to push the match further into the night.
Once again, the Aggies gained an early lead. After being down 11-6, Georgia scored four-straight after back-to-back kills from Freshman Lyric Stewart who was a late entry into the match. Texas A&M broke a 13-13 tie and rode that momentum to a 17-15 set victory that would finally end the match.
Georgia will be back at home to take on No. 22 Tennessee on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.