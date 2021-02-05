The Georgia volleyball team was defeated by Arkansas 3-1 in Stegeman Coliseum Thursday night in the series opener. The Razorbacks edged out Georgia in the first set 33-31, followed by wins in sets two and four.
Leading the Bulldogs was sophomore Kacie Evans with a double-double, collecting 16 kills and 10 digs. Following Evans was fellow sophomore and outside hitter Amber Stivrins with eight kills and 16 digs.
Set one was a back-and-forth affair from the beginning, with a notable defensive presence at the net by both freshman Phoebe Awoleye and junior Sage Naves. The first game point opportunity came from Georgia at 25-24 and was taken away by an Arkansas kill. The set saw six ties and seven lead changes past that original game point. Arkansas ultimately took the set 33-31 off a service ace and a block.
The Bulldogs struggled to produce momentum in the second set and found themselves stuck in serve receive, only collecting seven kills on the set. They eventually lost 25-14.
“Passing is a confidence game,” Stivrins said. “A serve is a serve, our mindset has to be just to pass it and simplify the game.”
Georgia did simplify the game in set three and came out on top 25-20. Stivrin’s 9-0 service run was a key aspect to this set win, as well as eliminating Arkansas' runs.
“I think in the third set we did a really good job of getting our platform under the ball and working with it from there,” Stivrins said.
Georgia also tallied five blocks and eleven kills in set three to complement the win.
The Bulldogs took the early lead in set four 10-6. Arkansas then came back to tie the game at 18-18 after two Georgia service errors and an Arkansas victorious play challenge. Georgia again struggled in serve receive to ultimately fall 25-21.
Georgia was missing junior outside hitter Mallory Hernandez and junior defensive specialist Claire Rothenberger Thursday night.
The Bulldogs will finish the two-game series against the Razorbacks Friday night in Stegeman Coliseum at 8:30 p.m.