Georgia volleyball fell to Auburn in straight sets in the opening match of its home series at Stegeman Coliseum.
Georgia started the first set by taking a 7-2 lead, but a 5-0 run by the Tigers tied the set at 7-7. Georgia has struggled with consistency throughout the season, and faced the same problem early on in Thursday's match.
Auburn gained momentum that allowed it to gain a 17-14 lead, forcing a Bulldog timeout. Despite staying close to the Tigers for the rest of the first set, Georgia fell 25-21. Senior Kayla Rivera led the Bulldogs in the set with six kills and two blocks.
The struggles for Georgia carried over into the second set as a series of mistakes led the Tigers to an 8-2 lead. Georgia then gained ground on the Auburn opposition to make the score 13-10, Auburn.
The Bulldogs once again kept the score within three, down only 20-18 at the end of the second set. More mistakes by Georgia silenced its attempted comeback, falling 25-19 after a 5-1 run by the Tigers to end the set.
The third set started out with a back-and-forth battle, leaving Georgia and Auburn tied 8-8. The Tigers eventually took a 13-11 lead that forced a Bulldog timeout after two huge Auburn blocks.
With the Bulldogs struggling to put together a solid run, Auburn took its opportunity to complete the 3-0 sweep. The Bulldogs made a few strong but late attempts to come back, but lost the set 25-20.
The Bulldogs faced a tough stint after losing five of their last six games over the last month. They looked to bounce back against an Auburn team that has seen its struggles within the SEC as well.
Despite being 5-13 so far this season, Georgia head coach Tom Black believes the motivation and drive for success should be there no matter what the team’s record is.
“There shouldn’t be any need for motivation,” Black said. “We’re playing in the SEC, there’s plenty of season left and I expect more from all of us. I expect [the players] to respond tomorrow.”
Junior Kacie Evans, who racked up seven digs throughout the match, said that the team needs to look to specific points for wins.
“Communication is always going to be big in volleyball,” Evans said. “It’s definitely something that we will be watching in film … Tonight we’re going to see who’s going to be the aggressor and it's going to show tomorrow.”
Georgia players and the coaching staff believe that the team can improve and finish the final 11 games on its schedule strong. The leadership that the Bulldogs have enables them to keep pushing, and they look to come back at Auburn stronger in Friday’s rematch.
Evans expressed her thoughts on what needs to change in order for her team to succeed in key moments.
“We just need more people to have that heart and focus when those times are coming and there’s a really good opportunity to do that tomorrow,” Evans said. “I know our team right now is frustrated but with frustration you get another chance to play the game that you love and you get to come out stronger.”