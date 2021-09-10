The Georgia volleyball team was defeated by Florida State in a back-and-forth, five-set match on the first night of the UCF Invitational in Orlando, Florida on Thursday evening 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 15-25, 13-15.
The Bulldogs and Seminoles began the match with a hard-fought first set. FSU led 19-17 late, but a Georgia timeout reversed momentum. The Bulldogs pulled away and took the first set 25-22.
Georgia continued its momentum in the second set, opening with a 13-4 lead. The Bulldogs even led by 17-8 before the Seminoles rallied and cut the lead to 20-19, forcing another Georgia timeout. This time, the Bulldogs couldn't regroup coming out of the break and dropped the set, 25-22.
With the match tied up going into the third set, Georgia once again set the tone early, jumping out to a 14-6 lead. FSU made another strong comeback attempt, but the Bulldogs were able to hang on this time, winning the set 25-21 to take a 2-1 advantage in the match.
However, Georgia's momentum ended there. FSU opened a do-or-die fourth set with a 7-2 lead and defeated the Bulldogs 25-15, forcing a decisive fifth set played to 15 points.
The Seminoles picked up where they left off, establishing a 7-3 lead in the fifth set. Georgia appeared poised to mount the comeback with five straight points to take a 13-12 lead. However, FSU made a late stand with three consecutive points to finish off the Bulldogs, winning the set 15-13 and the match 3-2.
Georgia was led by a big effort from junior Kacie Evans, who recorded 29 kills. She came up just one kill short of becoming the first Bulldog to put up 30 kills in a single match in 13 years. She also made 18 digs for her second consecutive double-double. Since being inserted into the rotation for the opener of last weekend's Ameritas Players Challenge against Arizona State, Evans has led the Bulldogs in kills in all four of their matches.
Georgia will look to bounce back against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.