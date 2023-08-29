Although Georgia volleyball won the first two matches of their opening tournament, the Bulldogs fell short in their last match in three straight sets against the Florida State Seminoles at the Ramsey Student Center.
The first set started with both teams taking turns scoring, with significant attack errors from the Bulldogs and missed volleys throughout. The Seminoles took advantage of opportunities for a kill to bring them to a set win of 25-20.
“We faced a lot of adversity and had to problem solve on the fly. And so we definitely have all gotten tougher and better no matter what position we were in,” said senior Sophie Fischer.
The Bulldogs attempted to hold on during the middle of the set with leading hits from Fischer (six kills), graduate student Krista Blakely (two kills), and sophomore Estelle Haugen (two kills). Regardless of Georgia’s efforts, the Seminoles managed to capitalize on their offense enough to win the set.
The Seminoles led consistently in the second set as the Bulldogs struggled to keep the momentum. By the time Georgia called its second timeout, the Seminoles were up 9-3.
“We just had to slow them down,” said head coach Tom Black. “We were hitting a high clip, but they were hitting a high clip too. So, it was really who was going to stop each other first. We just had to get better spots blocking. Hit our service targets a little more effectively, things like that.”
Black said that there were multiple players playing from a different position than normal, but overall he was proud that they stepped up to the challenge.
Georgia struggled with service and attack errors in the beginning of the second set but was able to pick the momentum and energy back up towards the end with leading kills from Fischer (five kills) and Libero Mallory Downing completed five of her 10 total digs in this set. The effort, however, wasn’t enough to win the set as the Seminoles took it 25-17.
The Seminoles leveraged with multiple service aces and ball-handling errors from the Bulldogs going into the third set. This time with the Bulldogs leading early on, once the Seminoles tied it with the 8th point, they were able to stay ahead for the next 6. When the Bulldogs were up again, they weren't able to stay ahead as the Seminoles took over again with a six-point run.
Although there were impressive lead kills in the set from Blakely and Haugen, the Seminoles offense took the final match 25-17.
The Bulldogs will travel to the Coastal Carolina Tournament next weekend to take on North Florida and TCU.