Georgia volleyball fell to NC State on Thursday night in four sets, leaving its record at 4-6 on the season. Its 25-16, 29-31, 22-25, 23-25 loss to the Wolfpack opened its final week of non-conference play.
In the first set, Georgia went up quickly with a 13-8 lead. The Wolfpack rallied back to put the score at 13-11 before the Bulldogs finished the set with a 7-1 run to win the set 25-16.
Georgia continued its momentum in the second set, leading 12-6 early. NC State responded with a 6-1 run to cut its deficit to two. The Bulldogs restored their momentum, leaving the score at 22-14, but NC State battled back to win the set 31-29.
With the match tied at one set apiece, Georgia battled to leave the third set at 20-all. NC State held on for the third set defeat 25-22.
In the fourth and final set, the teams tied at 21-all, the Wolfpack won two in a row to leave the score at 23-21. After a Georgia timeout, NC State came out victorious with a fourth set score on 25-23.
Despite Georgia’s loss, the team set two season-best records on the night.
The Bulldogs put up 10 serve aces, a record for the team’s season. Junior Amber Stivrins accounted for five, and freshman Clara Brower had four.
Georgia tied its 2021 best in team blocks with 12. Phoebe Awoleye and Mallory Downing each put up five blocks throughout the four sets.
Outside hitter Kacie Evans recorded her third double double of the season with 17 kills and 11 digs. She also accounted for three blocks.
The Bulldogs will wrap up non-conference play on Saturday against No. 18 Georgia Tech. The in-state rivals will begin play at O’Keefe Gymnasium at 7 p.m.