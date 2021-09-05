The Georgia women's volleyball team lost to Nebraska Omaha in four sets Saturday afternoon in the final match of the Ameritas Players Challenge in Lincoln. It was the first time the Bulldogs and Mavericks have met in program history.
Georgia opened the first set 3-0, but Omaha battled back to take a 9-8 lead. Despite a valiant effort by the Bulldogs, the Mavericks did not relinquish that advantage throughout the set and took the first set 25-17.
The second set resembled the first. After some back-and-forth scoring at the beginning of the period, Omaha went on a run to establish a 10-6 lead. Although Georgia nearly came back, cutting the lead to just one point at 17-16, Omaha sealed the deal late to win in the second, 25-22.
Down 2-0 in the match, the Bulldogs turned the tables on the Mavericks quickly. With the third set tied 9-9, Georgia responded with three consecutive blocks to stake a 12-9 lead. After Omaha tied the set again at 16-16, Georgia pulled away and held off a late comeback attempt to win 25-22.
Despite having momentum on their side coming out of the third set, the pressure was still on the Bulldogs to deliver, down 2-1 in the match. This dynamic set up a marathon fourth set. Both sides kept the score tight, with the margin never exceeding two points until Georgia took a 22-19 lead late in the frame. The Bulldogs, however, were unable to hold on, falling to the Mavericks 30-28 in extra points.
Mistakes loomed large for Georgia, especially in the final set. That frame saw the Bulldogs commit 16 unforced errors, which torpedoed any chances of sending the match to a winner-take-all fifth. Georgia committed 52 total errors in the match compared to 38 by Omaha.
On the bright side for Georgia, juniors Kacie Evans and Amber Stivrins continued their strong play, each recording double-digit kills for the third time in as many matches.
Next, the Bulldogs will travel to Orlando, Florida for the UCF Invitational. Georgia is set to play Florida State on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.