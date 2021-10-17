Georgia volleyball dropped to 5-12 on the year after losing in four sets to Tennessee in Stegeman Coliseum. A lack of balance in the Bulldogs attacking scheme and a crushing loss in the second set was the downfall of Georgia despite winning the first set over the Volunteers.
The Bulldogs came out firing to open up the match by taking a quick 3-0 lead. However, the Volunteers responded to that attack by climbing back to a 4-4 tie early in the first set. Georgia gained some space from its opponent after kills to finish off a 6-1 run that would put the Bulldogs up 10-5.
While Tennessee never wavered in the first set, the Bulldogs gained enough control over the match to hold their lead. Tennessee kept the set within one point, but a quick 4-0 run allowed Georgia to take the first set and have a 1-0 lead.
The second set looked similar to the first as Georgia took a 8-4 lead to start the set, but Tennessee shrunk that lead to within one point. Tennessee took a small lead over the Bulldogs after an 8-3 run to put the Volunteers up in the set 14-13, and Tennessee eventually won the set 25-22.
Junior Amber Stivrins has carried the load offensively as she leads the team in points scored, total kills and attacks. Stivrins had 44 total attacks in Friday’s match which was twice as much as senior Kayla Rivera, who finished second in attacks for Georgia with 22.
“There is definitely a little bit of pressure, but I think that is the job of an outside hitter,” said Stivrins. “We are going to get a lot of out-of-system sets, which accounts for most of the points in transition. I love that role because it demands a lot from us, but I wish we could deliver more.”
While Georgia kept the first two sets close, Tennessee rolled into convincing victories after winning 25-17 in the third set and finishing off the Bulldogs 25-18 in the fourth.
Georgia has yet to put up strong numbers late in matches after starting strong in the beginning of each match.
“Sometimes one mistake can lead to another,” Stivrins said. “The first two sets were really good at cutting that, but we need to see that travel from point-to-point in the later sets.”
While 5-12 is not where Black said his team should be right now, he has been impressed with his players' relentless effort despite their struggles in the win column. Black said they need to take advantage of more opportunities in the opening sets in order to see better results in the later ones.
“It is really coming down to consistency, we had a great opportunity to go up 2-0,” Black said. “Then the rest of the match was a completely different match and we have to be mature enough to respond to that….this team fights and that is why I believe we are going to get through this.”
The Bulldogs will be back in action next on Oct. 21 as they take on Auburn in Stegeman Coliseum at 7 p.m.