On Saturday, Sept. 17, Georgia volleyball fell to Georgia Tech during a three set match in Stegeman Coliseum.
Although the Bulldogs lost to the No. 7 ranked Yellow Jackets, performances by players such as senior outside hitter Kacie Evans, sophomore outside hitter Abby Maesch and junior middle blocker Sophie Fischer kept the sets close.
Evans led the team in kills with 11 for the night. Maesch followed in kills with eight and Fischer had six. Fischer led the team in blocks with six and Evans tallied four. Evans as well as redshirt junior setter Alexa Fortin led the team in digs with eight each. Additionally, sophomore setter Clara Brower led the team in assists with 19, as well as having six digs.
To open the game Fischer had two early kills, including an uncontested overpass kill. The first Georgia block of the night came from Graduate Middle Blocker Sage Powell and senior opposite hitter Meghan Froemming.
Assisted by sophomore Bailey Cox, freshman outside hitter Estelle Haugen had her first kill of the night to tie the score 8-8 where the bulldogs went on a three point run.
After a media time out, freshman opposite hitter Tori Harper had her first uncontested kill of the night. Following a Georgia time out, Haugen added another kill to bring the Georgia deficit to only three.
After kills from Powell and Evans, Georgia Tech closed out the first set 25-19.
Evans scored the first Georgia point of the second set with a push kill down the line and immediately after, Evans and Fischer had a combined stuff block.
Georgia Tech went on a 4-0 scoring run which was ended by a kill by Maesch with the Bulldogs trailing 5-7.
Redshirt sophomore middle blocker Mackenzie Norris had her first kill of the game before Georgia Tech eventually took the second set 25-17.
Georgia opened the third set with an early stuff block by Fischer. Maesch then added another kill to her list tying the score 5-5. Evans and Norris had a combined block to again tie the score, at 8-8 and Evans and Fischer’s blocks tied the score 11-11.
Trailing 15-17, Froemming had her first kill from the right side. After a kill from Evans, Froemming and Fischer had a combined block. Georgia called its final time-out at 19-22 and despite another kill from Evans, Georgia Tech won the third set 25-21.
The Bulldogs will travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on Mississippi State on Sept. 21 for their next match.