Georgia volleyball traveled to Lexington, Kentucky, on Wednesday, falling to the No. 7 Wildcats 3-0.
While Georgia did not show its best performance this season, a number of players put up contributing numbers. Junior Kacie Evans finished with nine kills and eight digs while senior Sage Naves, junior Amber Stivrins and sophomore Phoebe Awoleye all added six kills each.
Freshmen Bailey Cox and Clara Brower contributed to the Bulldogs offensive attack with 11 and seven digs, respectively. Redshirt senior Dalaney Hans also had seven digs in the Georgia loss.
Kentucky quickly took the lead, opening the first set with a 10-3 lead that forced a Georgia timeout. The Wildcats’ defense held the Bulldogs to only 10 points throughout the entire set, as Georgia went down 1-0 after a score of 25-10 in the first set.
Georgia came back fighting, opening the second set with a 4-1 lead. Despite Georgia’s small comeback, Kentucky extended its lead to 10-5 after a 6-3 run that led to a Bulldog timeout.
A kill by Naves kept the Bulldogs to a five-point deficit after recording a kill late in the first set, but Georgia went on to score just nine more times to Kentucky’s 15 that won the Wildcats the set 25-14.
Kentucky was on the brink of closing out the match, and did not slow down in the third set. The Wildcats began the set with another large lead of 10-4. Naves recorded five straight kills, then Kayla Rivera brought Georgia back to a one-point deficit after a strong put-back.
A 3-0 run by Kentucky gave it a more comfortable lead until two kills from Awoleye brought the Bulldogs back within two. The Wildcats finished off the set with an 11-6 offensive run, handing Georgia their 15th loss of the season.
The Bulldogs will return to Athens to take on Missouri at Stegeman Coliseum in a two-game series this Saturday and Sunday.