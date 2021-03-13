Georgia volleyball failed to jumpstart the turnaround to its spring season, losing 3-1 in the first match of the weekend series to Texas A&M on Friday night.
The Bulldogs returned to the court following a two week break. A break that, despite ultimately falling short, they felt boosted their performance in Friday night’s game.
“I think it helped us a lot,” said head coach Tom Black. “It gave us time to train and hit the reset button.”
Just prior to the game, Georgia faced another setback in the lineup that resulted in last-minute adjustments. Seniors Kaylah House and Kianna Young were forced to start in the game due to the absence of starting middle blockers Sage Naves and Phoebe Awoleye.
“I think we showed how tough we really are,” said sophomore outside hitter Kacie Evans. “With them out, we knew we had to adjust really quickly, and taking a set off a good team with two missing starting middles said a lot about our team.”
From start to finish, the game was a back-and-forth affair, with neither team managing any significant leads and the score remaining nearly tied throughout each set.
Evans led all players with 17 kills, but it wasn’t enough to give Georgia the upper hand in the category. In kills, the Aggies outperformed Georgia 62-51, and in digs 84-72. Neither team earned an admirable hitting percentage, with Georgia at a .189 and A&M at .234.
“I thought there were a lot of simple plays under our control that we didn’t execute on,” Black said. “There were just some balls dropping in our lap that we panicked on where we should be making the play simple instead.”
The Aggies had the first run of the game, putting themselves ahead 8-3 early in the first set and forcing a Georgia timeout.
But unlike the Bulldogs of two weeks ago, Georgia answered back immediately with two smaller runs to tie the game to a level 12-12. From then, neither team grew a lead greater than two points.
After exchanges that led to five more ties during the set, it was the Aggies who came out on top 25-23. Evans led the team with six kills and a .400 hitting percentage in the set, but it wasn’t enough to give the Bulldogs an advantage.
“I’ve been working so hard in practice to make sure I can do that for my team,” Evans said. “I wanted to prove to everyone in the SEC that I’m back.”
Georgia began the second set with a much stronger attack than in the first. Three kills and two forced errors led to a 5-0 run that put them ahead 7-3 and forced a Texas A&M timeout.
Similar to the first set, the teams traded points for the remainder of the set following the timeout, preventing either from breaking away for more than two or three points at a time.
The largest lead of the set came from Georgia at 20-17. After the Aggies closed the gap, the Bulldogs opened it back up when they gave themselves a 22-19 lead, which Texas A&M responded to with their last timeout of the set.
Finally, at 24-22, a service error from the Aggies gave the Bulldogs their first set win of the spring, the first set win in the last 18 played, 25-22.
In the third and fourth sets Georgia kept it close. But despite their efforts, Texas A&M held on to narrow leads through the end of the match, winning both sets 25-22.
“We proved that we can take a set away from anybody,” Evans said. “We’re in a good place in a tough conference, and I think tomorrow we’re going to be even tougher and more competitive.”
Georgia and Texas A&M will meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. for the second match of their weekend series at Stegeman Coliseum.