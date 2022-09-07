Georgia volleyball closed out the Bulldog Classic on Saturday, Sept. 3 with their fifth 3-0 set sweep of the season against Charleston but fell short to Texas Tech in a tough 3-1 battle. Senior outside hitter Kacie Evans earned her 1,000th career kill late into set three, receiving a standing ovation in Stegeman Coliseum.
Evans continued to power the Georgia offense for the remainder of the weekend and finished the first match of the day with a career high of 20 kills in a three-set match.
The Bulldogs came out firing Saturday morning against Charleston in the first set of the day with three back-to-back kills by Evans.
The Cougars responded by forcing two quick Bulldog errors to come back within one. Both teams traded kill after kill to bring the score to 8-8. Sophomore Abby Maesch and junior transfer Sophie Fischer led Georgia on the defensive side by pressuring Charleston into attack errors and following it with two Fischer blocks.
Charleston struggled to find an answer to Georgia’s offense and lost the first set 15-25, concluding with a kill by freshman Estelle Haugen.
Going into the second set, Charleston came out stronger and went up 1-3 with a quick two kills and ace combo. Georgia’s offense fought back by going on a dominant 4-0 run fueled by kills from Evans, Maesch, and red-shirt sophomore Mackenzie Norris. Down 8-4. Charleston was forced into a timeout.
The set continued back and forth between the Bulldogs and Cougars, but an ace from sophomore Bailey Cox forced Charleston into timeout once again.
To end the second set, Norris continued to leave her mark on the set for the Bulldogs with three of her four kills after the Charleston timeout and the match point for Georgia, ending it at 25-19.
The Bulldog offense continued to be relentless during the third set against the Cougars. After being down 10-11, the Bulldogs rallied to go up 15-13.
The Bulldogs’ passing ability helped them to clinch the match as red-shirt junior Alexa Fortin and sophomore Clara Brower led the team with 19 and 20 assists each. The Bulldogs finished the third set 25-20 following a successful challenge by Head Coach Tom Black.
Next up for the Bulldogs was Texas Tech in the final match of the Bulldog Classic on Saturday night.
Prior to the match, Evans was only 14 kills away from the 1,000 kill club. To start set one, Evans came out firing with two early kills for the Bulldogs.
The first set of the match proved to be the beginning of a long battle for the Bulldogs. Both teams came out swinging, as Texas Tech senior Kenna Sauer traded kills repeatedly with Evans and Maesch, and another Cox ace tied the set even for Georgia at 10-10.
The Red Raiders answered back with more kills from Sauer and an ace that cornered the Bulldogs into a timeout, down 14-17.
Regathered, the Bulldogs continued to fight back and forth with Texas Tech, scrambling on defense and attacking open space on offense. Georgia took the lead 19-18 after a key kill by sophomore Clara Brower.
After a Georgia attack error towards the end of the first set, it was tied once again between the Bulldogs and the Red Raiders, 23-23. Coming out of a Bulldog timeout, Maesch helped the Georgia offense answer with a kill to give them the lead and the win, 25-23.
The second set was just as close between the Bulldogs and Red Raiders. The Bulldog defense remained strong, as Maesch three blocks early, and Fischer and senior Meghan Froemming teamed up for two blocks late in the second set. Fischer shined offensively for the Bulldogs as well, following behind Evans’ three kills with two kills of her own.
Texas Tech’s 14 kills in the set drove their persistent offense to the end despite Georgia’s performance. The Red Raiders were able to take the second with two consecutive kills from Sauer, 23-25.
The third set ended similarly in favor of Texas Tech, 20-25. The Bulldogs still continued to put on a noteworthy performance, with Evans and Fischer continuing to lead Georgia’s attack in the remaining sets. Freshman Tori Harper and graduate student Sage Powell combined for two key blocks to shorten Texas’ lead, but it was not enough to outlast the Red Raiders’ offensive momentum.
To close the match, the fourth set reiterated the close competition that each team faced. Fischer capitalized on her impressive offensive performance by setting a new career-high of nine kills, and tied the score with the Red Raiders at 21. However, the Bulldogs fell short in the end as Texas Tech clinched the fourth set 23-25.
Despite the ending, celebration for the Bulldogs still came in the middle of the third set, as Kacie Evans had her 1,000th career kill. Her achievement was announced during a timeout, and the Wadsworth, Ohio native was met with a standing ovation and applause throughout Stegeman Coliseum.
“I think she’s going to leave as one of the all-time greats. I know she still feels like she has a lot to accomplish,” Black said.
Evans said her teammates have played a major role in her accomplishments.
“It’s just the heart and the dedication that they have, not only just for me but the heart and dedication I have for them as well,” Evans said. “They always have my back and I have theirs. It’s just one big group of mine, I love them all. I really couldn’t have done it without everyone I played with.”
Now standing at 5-1, Georgia volleyball will travel to Boston, Massachusetts, to face Iona and Northeastern on September 9th at 12:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m, respectively.