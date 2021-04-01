The Georgia volleyball team concluded its 2020-21 season Thursday afternoon with a straight-set sweep over Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi.
The Bulldogs recorded their first opening set victory of the spring in their match against Mississippi State, 25-23. Originally trailing, Georgia rallied with an 8-2 run that gave them a 14-11 lead.
Mississippi State tied the set at 15, but another run from Georgia gave the visitors a 21-16 lead and forced Mississippi State to take its last permitted timeout of the set.
Georgia earned its first set point at 24-19, but Mississippi State fought back with a 4-0 run that brought the score within a point. At 24-23, senior outside hitter Rachel Ritchie recorded her third kill and secured the set for the Bulldogs.
In the second set, Georgia took an early lead and was up by four points heading into the first timeout of the set. Junior and sophomore outside hitters Mallory Hernandez and Kacie Evans recorded consecutive kills that extended the lead to five points and forced another Mississippi State timeout at 19-14.
Despite some pushback from Mississippi State, Georgia closed the set 25-23 once again and earned a 2-0 set advantage.
In the final set, Georgia earned a 6-0 run after being tied 9-9, which put it ahead 15-9. Mississippi State came back with a 5-2 run, but Georgia continued to build its lead without looking back. The Bulldogs closed their season out with a 25-18 third-set victory and their only three-set sweep of the spring season.
Sophomore Meghan Froemming topped a career-best 10 kills she set on Wednesday afternoon with 11 on Thursday. Along the way, she matched her career-best seven digs with seven more on Thursday afternoon.
Defensively, Georgia tied its fifth-best blocking performance ever in a three-set match with 12 against MSU. Evans matched her own career-best with five, and recorded three aces, which also matched her season-best.
Senior setter Brynn Chandler led all Bulldogs with nine digs, while also helping her teammates with 20 assists.
With the victory, head coach Tom Black concluded his fourth season at Georgia 8-14, and Mississippi State finished 5-15.