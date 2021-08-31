Georgia volleyball returned to the court last weekend to open the 2021 season. Georgia won two matches out of three to open its new year, and for many of the Bulldogs’ key contributors, it was their first time on a college court.
With five true freshmen and one redshirt freshman, Georgia showcased a lot of its young talent in this past weekend’s Classic City Clash. Freshmen Lyric Stewart and Clara Brower debuted for Georgia and both earned spots on the All-Tournament Team. Stewart finished the weekend with 26 kills with 12 blocks while Brower dished out 111 assists, three aces and seven blocks.
“What can’t you say about this freshmen class? They all contributed majorly and they were fearless,” said Georgia head coach Tom Black. “It’s not just what they do on the court. The vibe that they bring to the team and the people that they are off the court has been such a boost for our program.”
The list of freshman performances does not end with Stewart and Brower. Abby Maesch and Bailey Cox also impressed on their debut by contributing to the Bulldogs’ success throughout the entire tournament. Cox finished with 18 digs and 35 total attacks while her teammate Maesch 31.5 total points with 30 kills.
With multiple proven starters out due to various reasons, Black relied heavily on the freshmen class and they helped Georgia earn its first two wins of the season.
The class has been heavily recruited by Black and his staff and the class is already contributing on their first competitive weekend. Black took over the Georgia volleyball program five years ago, and this freshman class is looking to improve the Bulldogs’ 8-14 record from last season.
While this class has already caught notice from the coaching staff, their veteran teammates have developed relationships with them as teammates and as friends which has only helped the culture of the program. Adding this freshmen class has been good for team morale and competition. Each position group has added more depth over the past season and this has pushed every player on the team.
“It’s been fun to have such a competitive environment with each position group,” said fifth-year senior Dalaney Hans. “When you have such depth, each position group can only get pushed that much harder so its making everyone more competitive and better in the gym.”
The freshman class made an impact in their first weekend as Bulldogs. Now, they continue their time at Georgia with a trip to Lincoln, Nebraska, to take on Arizona State, No. 4 Nebraska and Omaha in their first road trip this weekend.