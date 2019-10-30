The Georgia volleyball team defeated Arkansas 3-0 on Wednesday night at the Stegeman Coliseum. The win improved Georgia’s record to 16-5 overall and 8-2 in the SEC.

Coming off a 3-0 loss in the previous match against Texas A&M, Georgia’s focus was on not letting the loss bleed over into future matches.

“There was a lot of resolve [in practice this week],” Georgia head coach Tom Black said. “We weren’t happy with it, but we wanted to learn the lessons and remind ourselves of what we look like when we’re good.”

The sweep also continues an unblemished 7-0 record at home, as Georgia is the only remaining undefeated SEC team at home.

“Tom always says to protect our court,” junior Kianna Young said. “This is our home, and we’re not going to just let people push us around.”

Georgia was able to snatch an 8-5 lead early in the first set. The Razorbacks slowly battled back, eventually tying the set up at 18. Georgia outscored Arkansas 7-5 for the remainder of the set, with the final point coming from freshman Kacie Evans to grab the close win 25-23. Rachel Ritchie led the team in kills for the set with five, as senior Meghan Donovan added 10 assists.

The second set started with each team battling back-and-forth. Georgia earned a four-point advantage late in the set 23-19, causing an Arkansas timeout. Georgia finished the set winning two of the next three points, culminated by an ace from Brynn Chandler to go up 2-0.

The final set of the match saw the same tightly-contested trend as the first two. Arkansas opened with the 0-2 lead for the set, but Georgia was able to respond, as the set became a one-point match a little over the halfway point with Georgia leading 15-14. Georgia went on a 10-6 run the rest of the way to win 25-20, with Donovan finishing the sweep on her fourth kill of the night.

Donovan also tallied her ninth double-double of the season with 36 assists and 10 digs. Offensively, the Bulldogs were led by three hitters reaching double-digit kill totals. Evans had 12 kills, Ritchie recorded 11 and Young finished with 10.

Sage Naves led the team defensively recording four blocks, with all four coming in the final set.

Next for the Bulldogs is a road matchup against Tennessee on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in Knoxville. It will be the second time the two teams have met this season, with the Bulldogs winning the first time 3-1.