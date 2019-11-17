The Georgia volleyball team swept Mississippi State 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Newell-Grissom Building in Starkville, Mississippi.
The win improves Georgia’s record to 19-7 overall and 11-4 in the SEC, putting them in sole position of third place in the conference.
Kacie Evans once again led the team in kills with 19, which is the second most in a three-set match in Georgia history. Senior Meghan Donovan recorded her 12th double-double of the season, pairing 41 assists with 15 digs, both a team best. Sophomore Sage Naves added five blocks for the match.
“This was one of our best weekends passing the ball,” Georgia head coach Tom Black said. “We can keep building our middle attacks to take advantage of one-on-ones, but I’m really excited about our serving and passing.”
Georgia was dominant early, grabbing a 7-2 lead in the opening stanza. Mississippi State battled back to pull within three, but Georgia responded by doubling its lead with three straight points of its own to lead 13-7. Georgia kept that momentum to lead the rest of the way and win the set with a score of 25-16.
After finding itself down 13-10 early in the second, Mississippi State took five straight points to hold a 15-13 lead. Down 19-18 later in the set, Georgia rallied by taking three straight points to grab a two-point lead, forcing a Mississippi State timeout. Georgia won four of the next six points to take the set 25-21.
Georgia went down 12-6 early in the second set but won three straight points to force a Mississippi State timeout. Georgia won four straight points to go up 15-14, obtaining its first lead of the set. Georgia’s Evans finished the match with her final kill to complete the sweep, winning 25-21.
“Our offense was a little streaky [in the third set],” Black said. “We missed a few too many serves, but the serves that were in were really tough, so we [were able to] get out of trouble.”
Next for Georgia is a matchup with South Carolina on Friday at 7 p.m. inside Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs won the first meeting 3-2 when the two teams faced each other in the first SEC match of the season.
