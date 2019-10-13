Georgia volleyball defeated the LSU Tigers by a score of 3-2 at Stegeman Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to four matches and improved to 13-4 on the year, with a 5-1 mark in SEC play. LSU fell to 9-7 on the year and 3-2 in conference.
The home victory completed an undefeated weekend that saw Georgia defeat No. 12 Kentucky in Lexington on Friday night. The impressive start to conference play has shown a marked improvement from last year, in which the Bulldogs won just six SEC matches all season.
Georgia started Sunday's match slowly, falling behind 17-6 in the first set before ultimately dropping the first frame 25-16. From that point, the Bulldogs managed to respond effectively in a tight second set that had nine ties and five lead changes before Georgia emerged victorious 25-18. Georgia continued that momentum to take a controlling 2-1 lead in a 25-16 third set.
“It was a tough situation [in the first set],” Georgia head coach Tom Black said. “It was a combination of LSU playing well and us being too low, and if you do that against most teams in our conference, you’re going to get run over.”
LSU managed to get back into the contest in its later stages, however, emerging as 25-21 victors in a set that was tied 11 different times to force a fifth frame. In the final set, Georgia trailed early before coming alive to hang on 17-15.
Junior Rachel Ritchie finished with 14 kills to become the 18th member of Georgia’s 1,000-kill club and the first since Tirah Le’au in 2014.
“I was kind of laughing [when the announcement went on the video board]. I was like ‘Why is everybody cheering?’ [and] everybody was saying my name, so I turned around and saw it,” Ritchie said. “I didn’t believe it at first, and then I thought about how crazy it is that since freshman year to being a junior now, I’ve been able to get that point by point.”
Freshman Kacie Evans led the Bulldogs with 15 kills, while Kianna Young and Sage Naves also finished in double digits with 11 and 12, respectively.
The Bulldogs will return to action on Sunday, Oct. 20, when they head on the road to face the Auburn Tigers at Auburn Arena. Georgia then returns to Stegeman Coliseum the following Wednesday with a match against Mississippi.
