The Georgia volleyball team swept the Ole Miss Rebels Friday at the Gillom Center in Oxford, Mississippi. (25-18, 25-19, 25-21). With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 18-7 overall and 10-4 in conference this season.
Georgia picked up its third sweep in the SEC this season and also took both games of the home-and-home against Ole Miss for the first time since 2013.
Freshman Kacie Evans recorded 14 kills to lead the team while also recording 10 digs for her sixth double-double of the year.
“It’s always tough to come into an SEC gym and earn a sweep so I’m really proud of the team there,” Georgia head coach Tom Black said. “I thought our block defense and our passing were really strong so there were some good takeaways from the match.”
Georgia controlled the majority of the opening frame, including a 6-2 run that gave the Bulldogs a 21-16 lead that they would not surrender.
In the second, Georgia once again capitalized on a big run in the middle of the set to take control, this time a 7-1 swing that gave it a 20-15 lead. The Bulldogs went on to assert their dominance throughout the third and final set to seal the match 25-21.
Georgia will continue the road trip in Mississippi with a clash against Mississippi State in Starkville on Sunday at 2 p.m.
“Mississippi State is a tough team. They’ve played multiple five-set matches and they’re much improved,” Black said. “They’re going to come in fighting and we’ve got to be ready for another tough battle.”
