Georgia volleyball lost in straight sets in Wednesday night’s matchup against No. 22 Florida, but at the end of the match there were quite a few positives to take away from the disappointing loss to its heated rival.
After struggling in the first two sets and only scoring 31 points total, Georgia showed a promising glimpse of what Georgia volleyball can be and where the players and coaches believe they will be in the future.
“That really was our team in the third set,” said junior Kacie Evans. "We’ve got a lot to learn. We’re getting better each game and I think that third set defined that.”
Entering the third set, it appeared that the Gators would walk away with no bruises. With the fans still cheering, the Bulldogs weren’t ready to let them leave just yet. They quickly struck for three straight points to take a lead over Florida and kept that lead to the point until five more scores would win the third set.
Florida eventually mustered up a few big plays to come back from a 20-15 deficit to barely squeak by 26-24 in the final set. Performances from junior Amber Stivrins, who finished with 10 kills and one big service ace, and Evans, who came up with huge kills late in the final set proved that Georgia can compete with the best in the SEC.
“At this point my mindset is just that I want to be that go-to player for my team,” Stivrins said. “All I want to do is be that person who they can rely on, so in big moments I want to thrive. I want to do it for the people around me. If I can get one point here and there and that builds momentum for everyone else, that's what I'm going to do.”
Florida boosted seven players who had the height of 6 feet, 3 inches or taller. Despite the large size advantage over Bulldogs, Georgia fought until the last serve. Constant hard attacks from the opposition came one after the other only to be met with digs by the Georgia defense.
Georgia volleyball has had a challenging schedule to begin the season, but there is still plenty of time for the Bulldogs to bounce back and put themselves in a position to compete in the SEC.
“We're going to compete with anyone that's ranked or that should be ranked,” Evans said. “We're a great team, and we're here to show. We just need to take one more step at a time."