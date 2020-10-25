While blocking was a glaring weakness for Georgia’s 2019 squad, the extended offseason offered an opportunity to make some significant defensive adjustments.
Junior middle blocker Sage Naves led the Bulldogs in blocking last season, posting a team high average of .92 blocks per set. She returns to provide leadership on the front row, and is joined by a handful of talented new players, including freshman Phoebe Awoleye and Louisville transfer Amber Stivrins.
Georgia posted SEC-worsts in blocks and opponent hitting percentage in 2019. The Bulldogs were out-blocked in 25 of the 30 matches they played, including all 10 losses. Georgia’s defense performed slightly better in wins, but it still only averaged 6.45 blocks a match. For reference, reigning SEC champion Kentucky averaged 8.56 blocks in its wins.
In order to address the team’s struggles, the coaching staff recruited with defense in mind. Phoebe Awoleye, 6-foot-2 middle blocker who can touch up to 10-foot-8, headlines the freshman class. She played alongside teammates Dalaney Hans and Meghan Froemming at Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia.
Awoleye started at middle blocker in both matches during the Bulldogs’ opening weekend, and played a key role in Georgia’s 3-1 victory in the second meeting. She accounted for more than a third of the team’s blocking in the afternoon, with three block assists and a solo block.
“[Phoebe’s] a special talent in the middle,” said head coach Tom Black. “I think the sky’s the limit for her.”
As for Stivrins, the 6-foot-2 outside hitter had an All-ACC freshman year for Louisville in 2019 and made an immediate impact in Georgia’s opening weekend. She recorded a solo block and a block assist in the season opener before going on an offensive tear in the team’s second match of the weekend.
“[Stivrins] is another big blocker on the left side,” Black said. “She can play the whole game really well, but she’s going to help us a lot there.”
Freshmen Mackenzie Norris, Mallory Downing and Regan Tinkle also join the Bulldogs to add defensive support. Norris played alongside fellow freshman Awoleye throughout high school at A5 Volleyball Club in Roswell, Georgia.
Assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Aaron Benning showed excitement over defensive specialist Mallory Downing.
“For ball control, we’ve got Mallory who’s a savage in the back row,” Benning said. “She will chase down every ball.”
While adding the right players to shore up the defense was a focus, the coaching staff acknowledged that they could improve their own performance from a teaching standpoint as well.
“I definitely think we have players coming in who are going to help us a lot, but we have to teach it better,” Black said. “It’s a big area of study for us in the offseason.”
The Bulldogs look to continue improving their defense as they face off against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, for a midweek series from Oct. 28-29.
