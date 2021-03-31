The Georgia volleyball team dropped its first game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi Wednesday afternoon, 3-0. The Bulldogs have lost six games in a row away from Stegeman Coliseum.
Senior Rachel Ritchie led the team with 10 kills. Sophomore Meghan Froemming recorded her highest kill count in her career with nine. She also finished with a .350 hitting percentage.
Georgia as a team finished with a .100 hitting percentage. Although they only had seven service errors, they had 25 attack errors, 10 more than Mississippi State.
The two teams traded points early on in the first set. After a 10-10 tie, Mississippi State scored the next three points, and forced Georgia to take its first timeout.
Georgia responded with a 4-0 run after the timeout to take the lead. After the Bulldogs fell behind Mississippi State 19-18, they went on a 3-0 scoring run, highlighted by a Mallory Downing ace. That forced Mississippi State to call its second timeout.
Georgia had leads of 24-23, 25-24 and 26-25, but was unable to finish the set. Mississippi State scored the final three points of the set and won 28-26.
Mississippi State controlled the start of the second set, quickly jumping out to a 7-1 lead. The Bulldogs led 14-4, before Georgia finally pushed back with a 6-1 run to cut the lead to five, which forced Mississippi State to take a timeout.
Mississippi State led 16-11, and then gained permanent separation in the set with a 5-0 run. They took a 2-0 lead with a 25-17 win in Set 2.
The start of the third set went similarly to the start of the first set. Two 3-0 scoring runs by Mississippi State put them up 15-10. Georgia eventually cut the lead to 18-16, forcing a Mississippi State timeout.
A kill by Froemming briefly tied the game at 20. That’s as close as the Bulldogs would get, as Mississippi State closed the set on a 5-1 scoring run to win it 25-21.
Georgia will try to respond against Mississippi State Thursday at 2 p.m. in its last match of the season.