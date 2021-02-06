Editor's Note: The photo was taken at a separate volleyball match in November 2019 before social distancing guidelines were enforced.
Georgia volleyball lost to Arkansas 3-0 (26-24, 25-19, 25-23) Friday night in Stegeman Coliseum to finish the two-match series. The Bulldogs lost the first match Thursday night 3-1.
Sophomore Kacie Evans had her first court appearance as a libero, tallying 11 digs. Fellow sophomore Amber Stivrins recorded her eighth double-double of the season with 11 kills. Junior Kayla Rivera held her own at the net with five solo blocks, helping Georgia outblock Arkansas for the second night in a row, 8-7.
The Razorbacks took an early lead in set one and held control until Georgia went on an 8-2 run, taking its first lead at 23-22. The Bulldogs had the ability to close out the game at 24-23, but Arkansas rebounded to take the set at 26-24. Stivrins had a notable performance in set one with six first-set kills.
Set two was a game of runs, with Georgia going on a 7-1 run after being in a 6-2 deficit. The Razorbacks responded with a 8-2 run that gave them the lead at 20-15. Georgia fought back to cut the lead to two (21-19) before Arkansas eventually went on a 4-0 run to finish the set at 25-19.
With their backs against the wall, Georgia took an early 6-1 lead in set three, forcing an Arkansas timeout at 13-7. The Razorbacks came out of the timeout hot, cutting the lead and causing a Georgia timeout at 15-12. The set became a back-and-forth game that led to a tie at 23. Back-to-back kills from the Arkansas offensive eventually sealed the match for them, 25-23.
“Our block defense is a little tougher than our offense,” said head coach Tom Black. “We have got to work on everything and get better for sure.”
Georgia is back at Stegeman Coliseum next weekend hosting No. 3 Kentucky. First serve is set for 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.