210827_CJD_Volleyball-24.jpg

Sophomore Mallory Downing awaits the serve. On Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens Georgia, the University of Georgia volleyball team defeated Morehead State in three straight sets. (Photo: Conor Dillon; dillon.conor11@gmail.com)

The Georgia women's volleyball team lost to No. 4 Nebraska in four sets Friday evening in Lincoln. The loss brings the Bulldogs to 3-2 on the season.

The Bulldogs and Cornhuskers battled in a back-and-forth first set. Georgia initially led 4-2, but the momentum quickly turned in Nebraska's favor when the Huskers won seven of the next eight points to establish a 9-5 lead of their own. After a timeout, the tables turned again, this time in Georgia's favor, who won five of the next six to tie the score at 10-all.

The Bulldogs were able to pull away with a key stretch featuring consecutive blocks and an ace from Claire Rothenberger to put the score at 20-15. Nebraska's comeback attempt fell short and Georgia took the first set 25-19.

 The Bulldogs continued their momentum in the second set, taking an early 9-5 lead. However, the Huskers won six of the next seven to take a 13-12 lead of their own. The two teams went point-for-point in the second half of an exceptionally competitive second set, eventually finding themselves tied at 21-all.

 After Nebraska took the next point to lead 22-21, Georgia called timeout to regroup. If the Bulldogs could have overcome the Huskers' advantage and won the second set, they would have been up 2-0 over a top-5 program, one which the Bulldogs have never defeated in five prior matchups. However, Georgia flopped out of the break. Nebraska took the next three points to win the second set 25-21.

With the match tied 1-1, the potential for an upset Georgia win was still on the table. The Bulldogs fought hard in a back-and-forth third set, even leading 13-12 after a kill by freshman Clara Brower. Nebraska, however, retook the lead at 16-14. Georgia did not retake the lead, although they did cut Nebraska's advantage to just one point at 23-22. However, the Bulldogs squandered this crucial opportunity with a pair of unforced attack errors. The Huskers won the second set 25-22.

 It was all downhill from there for Georgia. Nebraska dominated the fourth set, forcing a match point at 24-12. The Bulldogs attempted to put together a longshot comeback attempt, but it fell short after four points. The Huskers won the final set 25-16.

 Despite the loss, Georgia played well against premier competition. Junior Kacie Evans led Georgia's attack with 16 kills, and junior Amber Stivrins recorded 11 kills of her own. Stivrins, a Scottsdale, Arizona native, played against her older sister, Nebraska senior Lauren Stevens, a three-time All-American, with multiple family members in attendance at the Devaney Center.

 The Bulldogs will play their final match of the Ameritas Players Challenge Saturday at 4:30 p.m. against Omaha.