The Georgia women's volleyball team lost to No. 4 Nebraska in four sets Friday evening in Lincoln. The loss brings the Bulldogs to 3-2 on the season.
The Bulldogs and Cornhuskers battled in a back-and-forth first set. Georgia initially led 4-2, but the momentum quickly turned in Nebraska's favor when the Huskers won seven of the next eight points to establish a 9-5 lead of their own. After a timeout, the tables turned again, this time in Georgia's favor, who won five of the next six to tie the score at 10-all.
The Bulldogs were able to pull away with a key stretch featuring consecutive blocks and an ace from Claire Rothenberger to put the score at 20-15. Nebraska's comeback attempt fell short and Georgia took the first set 25-19.
The Bulldogs continued their momentum in the second set, taking an early 9-5 lead. However, the Huskers won six of the next seven to take a 13-12 lead of their own. The two teams went point-for-point in the second half of an exceptionally competitive second set, eventually finding themselves tied at 21-all.
After Nebraska took the next point to lead 22-21, Georgia called timeout to regroup. If the Bulldogs could have overcome the Huskers' advantage and won the second set, they would have been up 2-0 over a top-5 program, one which the Bulldogs have never defeated in five prior matchups. However, Georgia flopped out of the break. Nebraska took the next three points to win the second set 25-21.
With the match tied 1-1, the potential for an upset Georgia win was still on the table. The Bulldogs fought hard in a back-and-forth third set, even leading 13-12 after a kill by freshman Clara Brower. Nebraska, however, retook the lead at 16-14. Georgia did not retake the lead, although they did cut Nebraska's advantage to just one point at 23-22. However, the Bulldogs squandered this crucial opportunity with a pair of unforced attack errors. The Huskers won the second set 25-22.
It was all downhill from there for Georgia. Nebraska dominated the fourth set, forcing a match point at 24-12. The Bulldogs attempted to put together a longshot comeback attempt, but it fell short after four points. The Huskers won the final set 25-16.
Despite the loss, Georgia played well against premier competition. Junior Kacie Evans led Georgia's attack with 16 kills, and junior Amber Stivrins recorded 11 kills of her own. Stivrins, a Scottsdale, Arizona native, played against her older sister, Nebraska senior Lauren Stevens, a three-time All-American, with multiple family members in attendance at the Devaney Center.
The Bulldogs will play their final match of the Ameritas Players Challenge Saturday at 4:30 p.m. against Omaha.