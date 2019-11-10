The Georgia volleyball team lost its second consecutive match at Stegeman Coliseum on Sunday afternoon against Missouri by a score of 3-1.
The loss drops Georgia’s overall record to 17-7 and its SEC record to 9-4. The Bulldogs are now just 1-6 against Missouri since the start of the 2015 season.
Senior setter Meghan Donovan tallied career dig No. 1,000 in the match, making her the 21st player in school history to do so. She also has over 4,600 career assists, making her one of only three setters in school history to join the Double Grand Club. Donovan ended the match with 43 assists and 12 digs.
Kacie Evans continued her impressive freshman campaign with 22 kills and a career-best five aces in the match.
Georgia and Missouri began the first set scoring back-and-forth until Georgia grabbed an 8-7 lead. The set remained close, but Georgia scored four-straight to grab a 19-14 advantage and held on to win the set 25-21. Evans sealed the set with her team-leading sixth kill. Kianna Young added five kills as well.
The second set started with the Tigers grabbing three straight points. Georgia answered with four straight kills — two by Sage Naves — to seize the 4-3 lead. Missouri responded later in the set by taking a 12-9 lead, resulting in a Georgia timeout. The Bulldogs found themselves down 21-15 late in the set but rallied to win 10 of the next 13 points, taking the lead 25-24. The comeback ultimately fell short, as Missouri grabbed the next three points to win 27-25.
After finding itself down 3-2 early in the third set, Missouri won five of the next six points to take the 7-4 lead. The Bulldogs would come within one later in the set, but Missouri added to its lead, winning the next four to take the 15-10 lead. The Tigers held on for the remainder of the set, winning 25-18.
Georgia lost the lead early in the fourth set, down 6-5, and couldn’t recover. The Bulldogs were able to shorten the deficit to two, but the Tigers called a timeout and were able to take six of the next eight points to win 25-19.
“We were struggling a little bit in those last two sets,” Evans said. “It was basically how we played this entire weekend. We just didn’t perform well tonight.”
Next for the Bulldogs is a trip to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on Ole Miss (14-10) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“We have to learn from these tough losses,” Evans said. “This is probably the toughest loss that we’ve had. We have to come better prepared for these upcoming matches.”
