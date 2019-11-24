The Georgia volleyball team recognized senior Meghan Donovan on her career on Sunday but failed to stop Florida from leaving Athens with a win.
The three-set match ended quickly for the Bulldogs, which lost 13-25, 14-25, 13-25. Kacie Evans led the team with seven kills, followed closely by Kianna Young with six of her own. Junior libero Kendall Glover led Georgia with 10 digs. Donovan contributed 21 assists, five digs and two kills in the loss.
The Gators took an early lead in the first set and held true to that the majority of the game. At 23-10, the Gators held a 13-point advantage, their largest of the game. Georgia’s offense couldn't decrease the deficit enough and fell 25-13.
The Gators took an early lead and sat at 7-1 at the beginning of the second set. The Bulldogs rallied to within four points at 16-12. The second set featured two tied scores and a lead change, but the Gators finished strongly to win the set 25-14.
The Bulldogs pulled from behind to get within two points in the third and final set of the day. The crowd was serenaded with a familiar tune, as they witnessed Florida go for a 5-0 run and ended the set 25-13.
"The crowd was great," head coach Tom Black said. "I feel terrible for the performance we gave them today, but we really appreciate the support. We want to keep building it, and we appreciate them building it with us."
Next Wednesday, the Bulldogs will play the final game of their regular season in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, against the Crimson Tide.
“We are going to clobber them," freshman outside hitter Kacie Evans said. "We are obviously upset that this match didn't go the way we wanted, but we want to finish this season on a good note.”
