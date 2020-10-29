The Georgia volleyball team lost to Tennessee by a score of 3-1 on Wednesday night in Knoxville, Tennessee. Despite the loss, the Bulldogs were able to avoid being swept.
Poor defense and missed opportunities put a damper on Georgia’s first away match of the season. The Bulldogs were unable to capitalize on key moments to win the match.
With defense being an important topic for the Bulldogs over a week of practice, head coach Tom Black saw the defense as one of the few bright sides against the Volunteers.
“Tennessee played well, and we’re disappointed with how we performed tonight,” Black said. “I thought our back row defense was really tough tonight and we need to bring that toughness into a better response tomorrow.”
The opening set was close to start, featuring seven ties up to 8-8. From that point on it was a different story with Tennessee taking the set by a dominating score of 25-16.
After a shaky first set, the Bulldogs came out firing in set two. An early 5-1 lead capped off by an Amber Stivrins kill led to a Tennessee timeout. The Volunteers would quickly respond going on a 7-0 run following the timeout. The set stayed close until late when a kill by Volunteer Lily Felts gave her team enough momentum to pull away. Tennessee finished off Georgia 25-19 with a chance to sweep heading into set 3.
A tight third set happened to be the best of the night for the Bulldogs as they worked to avoid being swept. Looking like a totally different side, Georgia quickly jumped to a 7-3 lead. The Bulldogs lead lasted almost the entire set until a late Tennessee push tied the game at 24. With a sweep in mind, Georgia was able to regroup behind great defense and pull away to a 26-24 win.
The final set of the match was one-sided as the Volunteers quickly jumped to a 7-4 lead. After a Georgia timeout there was no looking back as Tennessee cruised to a 25-15 win to finish off the Bulldogs.
Outside of defense, Brynn Chandler recorded her first career double-double with 13 digs and 15 assists. Stivrins, a sophomore transfer from Louisville, also performed well for Georgia with 11 kills. This extends Stivrins streak of double-digit kill matches to two.
Georgia will try to split the series tomorrow night against Tennessee in Knoxville at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.