Georgia volleyball head coach Tom Black said only a few words to the frustrated team after its tough loss to Texas A&M that killed its six-game winning streak this past Sunday.
Though the Bulldogs have never beaten Texas A&M since the Aggies entered the SEC, Georgia was tied for first with Florida in the conference rankings entering Sunday’s match. Georgia's dominance in the conference seemed to increase the likelihood of the Bulldogs defeating the Aggies this season.
But after the loss, Georgia is ranked third in the SEC.
“You have to expect to be pushed back on, and you must be able to push back,” Black said. “That’s stuff that we’ve been doing all year, and we just didn’t do that on Sunday. But I know we’ve learned from it and that we will be tougher next time.”
Georgia still has nine SEC games left to play in the future, and it plans to use this loss as a learning experience to help it win those games.
Offensively, the Bulldogs focused on hitting the ball in-bounds instead of hitting hard shots that are tougher for the opposing team to get up. It seemed like Georgia was playing to not lose, while the Aggies were playing to win.
“They didn’t care if they made an error or not, they were going to swing at every ball,” middle blocker Kaylah House said. “In our case, we tried to swing, but we only would swing with the intent to hit it inside the court instead of just swinging to swing.”
Defensively, Georgia made multiple passing errors and let Texas A&M get a total of 43 kills within the match.
The lack of coverage let Texas A&M’s leading hitter, Hollan Hans, get 13 kills against the Bulldogs, which helped the Aggies gain their quick leads throughout the match.
“We could have shut them down a little more blocking-wise and defense-wise just because their hitters were hitting a lot,” setter Meghan Donovan said. “We are now working on our blocking defense and being in the right spots as defenders during practice. If we make that upgrade, I think that will help us a lot moving forward.”
While the team has their overall goals they are trying to fix, each player also has individual strategies to play to the best of their ability.
After practice ended for the Bulldogs, many players stayed after and practiced on specific things they need to improve before the next game.
“I’m trying to work on hitting in my frame,” middle blocker Sage Naves said. “Sometimes if I’m not in a position to hit the set perfectly, I get my arm outside my frame, so I end up hitting it weaker, into the net or out-of-bounds. But if I hit with in my frame, then I can hit with both power and range.”
The Bulldogs plan to take all of these adjustments to become more competitive in future matches to help them get to the NCAA tournament this season.
On Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum, Georgia takes on Arkansas, which is ranked No. 11 in the SEC.
“We really don’t need to take anything for granted,” House said. “We need to go in knowing we play Georgia volleyball, and people should be scared to play us. We need to just play our game and know that we can fall back on our training, and we will be fine.”
