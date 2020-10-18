Eleven aces and offensive outbursts in key moments propelled Georgia volleyball’s 3-1 victory over South Carolina inside Stegeman Coliseum to earn its first victory of the season.
Sophomore transfer Amber Stivrins established Georgia's first point on Sunday with a kill, which was her first of 26 on the afternoon. Stivrins set the tone with two kills and a service ace in Georgia’s first four points.
The Bulldogs produced from all over the court, as seven different players recorded kills in the first set. Despite the hot start offensively, three service errors and five attack errors allowed the Gamecocks to take the first set 25-21. Georgia’s defense found little success as its struggles from Saturday continued into Sunday’s matchup.
“We were reading the other side pretty well, we just weren’t able to get across and shut them down,” said freshman middle blocker Phoebe Awoleye, whose four blocks and seven kills proved crucial to Georgia’s success. “Going into the second set we talked about just trust your eyes, get across, and do your job.”
While the defense made some minor improvements throughout the match, it was the offensive firepower that really gave Georgia an edge in the final three sets. Stivrins was dominant all afternoon and sophomore outside hitter Kacie Evans recorded ten digs which provided the Bulldogs with some key offensive opportunities.
The Bulldogs capitalized on South Carolina’s six attack errors in the second set, which they won 25-19.
The match was hard fought and remained a back-and-forth affair until a pivotal call in the third set. A Stivrins kill was reviewed, and after the suspenseful call, Georgia went on a 7-1 run to come from behind and take the set 25-23.
The momentum shift gave the Bulldogs the push they needed to win the fourth and final set of the afternoon which they led from start to finish. Sophomore Meghan Froemming, who led the team hitting at a .750 clip on the day, sealed the match with a kill, giving the Bulldogs their first victory of the season and bringing their record to 1-1.
Stivrins’ career-high performance was a bright spot for the Bulldogs in Sunday’s match, and head coach Tom Black is excited about what he saw Sunday afternoon.
“She’s a stud. ... She wants the ball [and] she’s hungry,” Black said. “She does the work on and off the court and I thought she took over tonight in some key moments when we needed her.”
The Bulldogs’ next matchup will be in Knoxville, Tennessee, where they’ll face Tennessee in two mid-week competitions on Oct. 28, and Oct. 29.
