Georgia volleyball got the 2019 season underway with the Red and Black scrimmage at Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday. After honoring several notable alumni before the season’s curtain-raiser, Georgia’s Black team defeated the Red team by a score of three sets to one.
With players across the roster playing for both teams throughout the day, the scrimmage was Georgia's first opportunity for live-game reps. The Black team took the first two sets by 25-15 and 25-20 before the Red team responded with a quick 25-8 victory in the third. The Black team then won the final set of the afternoon, 25-15.
“One of the points of this is learning what we can do,” head coach Tom Black said. “One of the benefits of it is playing a normal game and rotating normally and playing against another opponent and not being able to stop it. Those are things you don't do in practice. So, you get such a more realistic game-like view of where your team is at.”
Georgia will look to improve on its 15-14 record from 2018 in the third season under Black. The Bulldogs particularly struggled in conference play a year ago, finishing ninth in the SEC with a 6-12 mark, including a run in which the Bulldogs won just one of 11 consecutive SEC matches.
Georgia notably returns junior Rachel Ritchie, who led the team in kills (382) and aces (33) a year ago. Ritchie will look to lead the team once again after several veteran departures.
However, the newcomers to the squad showed potential. Freshman outside hitter Kacie Evans stood out at the scrimmage in her first experience playing at Stegeman Coliseum, recording nine kills in the first two sets.
“Our communication was really key today. We can get better at a little bit more eye work,” Evans said. “But hey, it’s Georgia volleyball, we always get better. We grow every day, and that's why I'm here. I'm excited for the next couple weeks and getting ready for the season.”
The Bulldogs will wrap up their preseason preparations with an exhibition match on Aug. 24 against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, before heading to Clemson, South Carolina, to participate in the Big Orange Bash on Aug. 30. Georgia’s first home match in Stegeman Coliseum this season will be on Sept. 19, when the Bulldogs play host to N.C. State.
