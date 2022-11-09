The Georgia women’s volleyball team defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Stegeman Coliseum in a five-set match. Georgia (18-6, 9-4) progressed, winning six of its past seven matches.
Georgia’s defense was prominent on Sunday with 19 team blocks and 68 digs. Redshirt-sophomore Mackenzie Norris had a career-record 11 blocks and freshman Tori Harper and Fischer had eight each.
Redshirt-junior Alexa Fortin added 18 digs followed by sophomore Bailey Cox’s 22 assists. Fortin showcased her fourth double-double of the season. Setter Clara Brower accomplished her fifth double-double with 25 assists and 10 digs.
The Razorbacks (15-8, 6-7) led by as much as four in the first set, revealing a score of 18-15 in the opening set. Georgia achieved three points to tie the set and force an Arkansas timeout. Arkansas ceased the Georgia offense and went on a 6-2 run, winning the set 25-21. Senior Kacie Evans led the Bulldogs with five kills in the first set.
Georgia jumped to a quick lead in the second set, 7-2 with back-to-back blocks. The Bulldogs then built a 10-point lead on a 4-0 run and back-to-back kills from Evans. Arkansas fought back, reducing the lead to six at 21-15 and forcing a Georgia timeout. The Bulldogs evened the match and won the set 25-18. Senior Amber Stivrins led the team with six kills in the second set.
Georgia called two timeouts as the Razorbacks were ahead by six in the third set, 12-6. Three straight Bulldog blocks forced an Arkansas timeout and cut the lead to five. After the timeout, Georgia went on a run, making it a three-point match, 16-13. Evans added a three-point run with an ace. Then the Razorbacks responded with a three-point run, taking it to another win 25-20.
Four-straight blocks brought Georgia up 7-0 in the fourth set. A Bulldog 10-point lead led to a defeat of 25-14 in the fourth. The Dogs kept the offense rolling in the fifth set winning the final set 15-8. Georgia hit a .529 in the fifth with no attack errors, led by five kills from Evans.
Three Bulldogs hit the double-digit mark for kills. Evans had 21 kills, Junior Sophie Fischer had 14 and Stivrins had 12.
“We definitely battled and we fought,” Fischer said. “We've been preparing for this and Arkansas is a great team. They threw some things at us that we had to face and overcome, and we did a really good job.”
The Bulldogs will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, to take on the Vols on Friday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m.