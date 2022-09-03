Georgia volleyball began play in the Bulldog Classic on Friday evening with a dominant 3-0 victory against UNC Charlotte.
“It was a lot of fun. We worked all week to prepare for this tournament this weekend, and I think we did an amazing job of connecting,” said sophomore Bailey Cox. “Throughout practice, we always talk about connection between the back row, the hitters, the blockers, and I thought our connection tonight was really good.”
The Bulldogs connection indeed helped to add yet another sweep to their now undefeated 4-0 record. Charlotte is the fourth opponent in a row the Bulldogs have swept, a feat Georgia Volleyball has not accomplished since 2017. The hungry Bulldog offense was powered by senior Kacie Evans, who led the team with 15 kills. sophomore Clara Brower led the team with 19 assists, and Cox led the team in digs with 15.
To open the first set, Evans and SEC Defensive Player of the Week Sophie Fischer led the beginning of Georgia’s offensive surge with four combined kills. The 49ers answered with a nine point run to only be behind two points, 18-16.
The 49ers momentum was shut down by an Evans kill to give the Bulldogs a 21-17 lead. Charlotte struggled to respond, and the first set concluded with another Evans kill, giving the Bulldogs a 25-20 win.
The Bulldog offense continued to fire, as the second set started with a 7-2 Georgia lead over Charlotte, forcing an early 49er timeout.
Coming out of the break, junior Emani Foster led a Charlotte run with four kills. The 49ers successfully pushed back, shortening the Bulldog lead to just 2. However, errors cost Charlotte late, forcing them into another timeout down 20-16.
The 49ers late second set run effectively came to a conclusion after Georgia responded with three straight points and Kacie Evans added an ace to her impressive performance. The Bulldogs finished the second set on top once more, 25-20.
The third set began with Charlotte attacking open space, earning a fast 6-3 lead over the Bulldogs. Two Bulldog errors caused head coach Tom Black to call a timeout.
Down 8-4, the Bulldog offense came back stronger with a pair of kills from the duo of Evans and Fischer to tie it up at 11. Senior Meghan Froemming added a kill and two aces to the mix and tied it with the 49ers at 15.
Fischer and Graduate student Sage Powell helped break it open for the Bulldogs with two key kills for a 22-19 lead. The third and final set ended after a successful Georgia challenge on an attack by Froemming, that was originally ruled an error, awarded the Bulldogs with the match point.
"It was a hard-fought game,” said Black. “Charlotte played really tough and aggressive. We just wanted to make a few more plays down the stretch.”
Saturday morning, the Bulldogs continue action in the Bulldog Classic at 10:30 a.m. against College of Charleston and against Texas Tech at 7:30 p.m.