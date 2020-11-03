As early voting opened earlier in October, all 18 members of the Georgia volleyball team volunteered at polling places around Athens.
The opportunity arose when the women’s basketball and head coach Joni Taylor reached out to other directors of operations, including volleyball’s David Dantes. The opportunity was then relayed to the volleyball captains, who recruited the rest of the team to volunteer.
There were different days and times for the volunteers to help out over the past few weeks. Volleyball players showed up to each location six at a time and were split into groups of three and assigned different jobs that followed social distancing guidelines.
Senior Kaylah House worked downtown at the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections. Her shift was two hours, from 10 a.m. to noon.
“Three of us were going around and having people fill out this piece of paper that had their information,” House said. “They also had me go in and scan the ballots through and hand out the voting stickers.”
Junior Sage Naves worked the polling station at ACC Regional Library. Naves also had six teammates accompany her and volunteered for two hours. She said the library was efficient in getting voters through the lines quickly so no one would get frustrated with the wait time and leave.
“It’s very important that every one’s vote gets counted and gets heard,” Naves said. “For people voting in person, especially, that it is happening as efficiently as possible. So if we can help and alleviate that in any way, shape or form, that is awesome.”
With today being Election Day, the NCAA has required a mandatory off-day for all Division I student-athletes, meaning that there will be no athletically-related activities. Of course, the volleyball team falls under that umbrella. For Naves, a native of Agoura Hills, California, and House, a native of Atlanta, they won’t have to worry about voting because they already voted absentee.
House said that the work of the volleyball team and other student-athletes at Georgia is crucial and helped encourage more of their community to vote.
“I think right now it’s important because our generation is such a big part of this voting class, especially with student athletes and people our age wanting people to vote,” House said. “I think using us and our platform really gets the word out.”
