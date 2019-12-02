Georgia’s Kacie Evans and Meghan Donovan received honors for their play after the end of the regular season. Evans was named the 2019 SEC Freshman of the Year, and senior Donovan was honored with All-SEC accolades.
The All-SEC Team is made up of 18 student-athletes, including the seven-member All-Freshman Team. The players were selected by the league’s 13 head coaches. Along with her SEC Freshman of the year award, Evans was named a member of the All-SEC Team and SEC All-Freshman team.
“We are so proud of both Meghan and Kacie and this entire team,” said head coach Tom Black. “These awards only happen if the team gets to a high enough level to earn them.”
Evans, originally from Wadsworth, Ohio, becomes the sixth Georgia player to earn SEC Freshman of the Year and the first since Julia Petruscke in 2002. Evans has earned Freshman of the Week five times in the 2019 season.
Evans led Georgia this season with 3.59 kills per set while also averaging 2.16 digs per set. She’s also tallied 30 aces on the season, second-most on the team. Her kills per set mark ranked ninth in the league while her 0.29 aces per set came in at No. 10. She tallied 4.07 points per set this season, ranking ninth in the SEC and ended the regular season with seven double-doubles.
“Kacie has done about as much as anyone could ever ask of a freshman in the SEC,” Black said. “Her ability to play the whole game sets her apart. She is a joy to be around. Her love of the game and desire to get better every day is so evident so quickly.”
Donovan, a senior from St. Louis, Missouri, earned her first All-SEC award. This season, Donovan ranked third in the SEC and No. 18 in the nation with an 11.36 assists per set average. She handed out 1,216 total assists this season while also recording 292 digs (second-most on the team), 46 blocks and 13 aces.
Donovan became a member of the Double Grand Club this season. She will finish her career with over 4,800 career assists and 1,000 digs.
“This is an award Meghan has earned several times over,” Black said. “Her play, her competitive will, and her leadership all speak for themselves. This team got to where it did with her as our captain. She’ll graduate as one of the all-time greats.”
The 2019 season is the second 20-win season of three seasons with Black as head coach. The Bulldogs finished with a 21-9 overall record, finishing 12-6 in SEC play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.