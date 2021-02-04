Georgia volleyball is set to start its spring season Thursday night against Arkansas following the postponement of matches against Mississippi State due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing.
Harm reduction was the Bulldogs’ goal this week. Player access to training facilities and other teammates was limited, so to maintain their regimen, the Bulldogs relied on virtual film sessions and isolated workouts.
“We were trying to mitigate the damage as much as we could,” head coach Tom Black said. “These kinds of curveballs are going to happen to a lot of teams, so it’s all about how you handle it, and today was a good step forward for the team.”
Despite the setback, the Bulldogs are looking forward to returning to play. Black said spirit among the Bulldogs is high as the players are “chopping at the bit,” to get back on the court.
The restraint put on athlete training affected more than just their physical preparation. Senior Kaylah House said being mentally prepared and ensuring Georgia’s drive returns to normal are top priorities.
“We were in a really good rhythm and really excited to play, so [the postponement] really slowed down our momentum,” House said. “It hasn’t been a rough return, but you can definitely tell we’ve had five days off.”
Because of the contact tracing process, Georgia’s made block returns to training. Different days have seen different players returning, with more being eligible each day. As a result, the team has been experimenting with different looks throughout the week.
“We’re throwing people into different places during practice and trying to get reps everywhere so that we’re prepared for whatever gets thrown our way,” said senior setter Brynn Chandler.
Some of the new looks involve Georgia's freshmen. Upperclassmen have made sure that given the opportunity to play, they will perform. Chandler said composure will be key to Georgia’s performance.
“We have to be ready for whatever gets thrown our way,” Chandler said. “If someone gets hurt or if there’s another COVID situation we have to be adaptable. If we can go in ready to adapt, we can get the win.”
At the moment, it is unclear when Georgia will get its matchup against Mississippi State. Since its postponement last week, a new match date has not been announced.