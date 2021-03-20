Georgia volleyball lost to LSU Friday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after a major comeback attempt that took them to game five.
After going down two sets, the Bulldogs managed to take sets three and four before ultimately falling 15-13 in set five.
The night did account for multiple season-highs, including sophomore Kacie Evans with a season-best 21 kills. Junior Sage Naves had a season-best 10 kills complemented by five blocks, resulting in her first double-double of the season.
From the service line, senior Brynn Chandler recorded a season-best four aces. Chandler also dished out 21 assists, two shy of her co-setter Dalaney Hans who recorded 23.
Hans and fellow red-shirt junior Claire Rothenberger led the team defensively with nine digs each.
The Tigers remained relatively in control throughout set one. Georgia was able to stay close behind up until 16-14, where a five point LSU run spread the gap to 21-14. Despite two Tiger errors, they ultimately won the last four rallies to take the set 25-16.
LSU took a quick lead in set two, separating themselves 6-1. It wasn’t until 20-12 that Georgia made a significant chip to their deficit. After cutting LSU’s lead to 22-17, the Tigers took control of the next three points to win 25-17. Six of Evans' kills were accounted for in this set.
Set three was the biggest battle the Bulldogs fought to this point, with 11 ties and four lead changes on the set. Knotted at 13, Georgia took a seven-point run to take the lead 20-14. From there, they were able to keep control to eventually take the set at 25-20.
Coming off momentum from set three, Georgia took an early 8-2 lead in set four. The Tigers crept back to 13-12, forcing a timeout from the Bulldog bench. The teams battled up until a 19-19 tie, where Georgia then took a 4-1 run. With a 23-20 advantage, the Bulldogs held the Tigers off for a 25-22 victory and forced the fifth set. Three of Chandler’s aces came from set four.
The Bulldogs opened set five with a 5-3 lead including back-to-back kills from Naves. Down 8-5, the Tigers used a timeout to regroup. After break, LSU responded with a 7-0 run to take the lead 12-8. Georgia fought back to make it a one-point game at 14-13, but a kill from LSU’s offense sealed the match at 15-13.
The Bulldogs will have a chance to redeem themselves Saturday night at 8 p.m. in Baton Rouge.