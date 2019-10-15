The SEC announced on Monday that Georgia freshman outside hitter Kacie Evans had been named SEC Player and Freshman of the Week for her performances over the weekend in wins against No. 12 Kentucky and LSU.
Evans led the team in kills and aces over the weekend and was second on the team in digs for both matches.
It has now been two consecutive weeks that Evans has earned SEC Freshman of the Week and is the third time this season. Evans has tallied 64 kills and 41 digs over the last four matches — continuing her streak of four-straight double-doubles — for an average of 16 kills and 10.25 digs per match.
“Seeing what Kacie can accomplish this early in her career is special and a testament to how hard she’s worked and the high level she has played at,” Georgia head coach Tom Black said. “She plays with a fire and passion each and every day that can only come from someone who loves what they do.”
Evans, a Wadsworth, Ohio, native received numerous honors throughout her high school career, including a Third Team Under Armour All-American selection in her senior season.
Evans is leading the team in aces this season with 18 and is second for the team in kills per set with 2.98.
The Bulldogs will travel to face Auburn (6-10) on Sunday, where Evans will look to continue her recent success on the court. The match is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network.
